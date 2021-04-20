Blacksoil invests over Rs 160 cr in Q4 FY21 across 8 deals

BlackSoil has announced highlights from Q4 numbers for FY21 and it has cumulatively disbursed Rs 160+ crs via 8 debt deals through its credit platform of NBFC & AIFs, signifying year-on-year growth of over 1.2X as compared to Q4 of FY20 in terms of deals done.









It also registered 3X growth as compared to Q3 of FY21. BlackSoil currently manages an alternative credit platform comprising an RBI registered NBFC and three SEBI registered AIFs.

Ankur Bansal, Director of BlackSoils aid the fourth quarter of the last financial year has been extremely fulfilling for us with regards to the prevailing situation in the country. “The number truly shows us that the business has started coming back to track and started adapting to the new normal. We take advantage of our deep know-how to identify future bankable companies as well as offering structured credit solutions for next-gen SME & mid-market companies. We have helped multiple growing startups build up their credit history and then raise cheaper funding from banks / traditional NBFCs,” he said.

BlackSoil has over the years pioneered in providing distinctive financing resources and has worked extensively with VC backed start-ups, high growth companies, SMEs, established promoters & reputed developers with tailor-made debt products, with a commitment to creating value for all the stakeholders.

Over the years, BlackSoil’s focus has been increasingly towards venture debt to VC-backed growth companies & structured debt to growth SME companies. This pool accounted for 80% of the disbursements over the last two years. BlackSoil has been sector agnostic and has funded companies in B2C & B2B e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, SAAS, education, logistics space.

Blacksoil is a sector agnostic alternative credit platform, which has distributed over Rs 2,000 cr and recently raised Rs 125 cr in the first close for its maiden secured Blacksoil India Credit Fund. Its portfolio includes OYO, Spinny, Purplle, Zetwerks, Vogo, LetsTransport, EarlySalary and iNurture amongst others.