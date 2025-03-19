Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

Artificial Intelligence

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

MyFi, an AI-powered wealth management platform, has unveiled MyCash, a revolutionary solution that enables users to access instant liquidity without disrupting their investments. Designed as a smarter alternative to high-interest loans, MyCash offers quick cash access within 10 minutes while keeping mutual fund investments intact.

Breaking Free from Costly Loans

Unexpected expenses—medical emergencies, business needs, or large purchases—often leave individuals with limited and costly financing options. Traditional personal loans and credit cards charge exorbitant interest rates, with credit card APRs ranging from 36% to 48% annually and personal loan APRs averaging 12% to 24%.

A recent survey by LocalCircles revealed that 58% of borrowers pay over 25% interest on their loans, forcing many to liquidate their assets or take on expensive credit. MyCash changes the game by providing instant cash access at just 10.5% interest, far lower than most credit options.

Instant Liquidity Without Selling Investments

Unlike conventional loans that require collateral or lengthy approval processes, MyCash allows users to borrow between ₹10,000 and ₹5 crore, using their mutual fund holdings as security. The fully digital process enables users to receive funds within minutes without any paperwork or branch visits.

MyFi’s secure lien-marking process ensures that investments continue to earn dividends and grow, while users gain immediate access to cash whenever required.

MSME sector welcomes RBI’s liquidity support measures

A Smarter AI-Driven Financial Solution

MyFi isn’t just about lending—it’s about intelligent financial management. The platform’s AI-powered analysis evaluates a user’s financial health and recommends MyCash as a smarter borrowing alternative if they’re paying high-interest credit card bills or other loans.

According to Kiran Nambiar, CEO and co-founder of MyFi, “Too often, investors face a tough choice—either break their investments or struggle with immediate financial needs. Whether it’s covering a sudden medical bill or making a down payment on a home, we believe access to liquidity should not come at the cost of long-term financial goals.”

With MyCash, users can make informed decisions, reducing their borrowing costs while maintaining financial stability.

Flexible Repayments with No Prepayment Penalties

One of MyCash’s standout features is its flexible repayment structure. Users only pay interest on the amount borrowed, and for the duration they use it. The principal can be repaid anytime, with zero prepayment penalties, ensuring cost-effectiveness and full control over personal finances.

Redefining Liquidity for Indian Investors

As more Indians look for transparent, efficient, and low-cost borrowing options, MyFi’s MyCash is set to revolutionize wealth management. By leveraging AI and digital solutions, MyFi ensures that users can access funds instantly, affordably, and without compromising their long-term investment goals.

With instant cash access, low interest rates, and smart AI-driven recommendations, MyCash is the future of borrowing—seamless, fast, and financially responsible.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm James Gunn and Peter Safran The Penguin

Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm
By March 19, 2025
Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special

Jon Bernthal Returns as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & Upcoming TV Special
By March 19, 2025
Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’
By March 19, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...