Edtech startup Newton School raises USD five million Series A round of financing

City-based ed-tech startup, Newton School, has raised USD five million Series A round of financing, led by RTP Global. The funding round saw participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures and Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh.









Flipkarts CEO Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, CREDs Kunal Shah, Freshworks Girish Mathrubootham, Udaans Sujeet Kumar and Razorpay founders Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar along with a slew of angels also participated in the round, it said in a statement.

The capital will be used for team expansion, scaling student intake and product development, it was stated.