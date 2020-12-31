We Founder Circle closes 8 investments in 100 days

We Founder Circle has successfully closed eight startup investment deals within 100 days of its operations. The platform works on founders-backing-founders model, allowing facilitation of funds for startups at seed investment stage.









It enables investments of US$50K-150K amount in early-stage startups that are fueled with ambition, sustainability and strategic approach. Until now, WFC has successfully conducted three open pitch session and few direct curation in which it has raised funds for eight startups, including Anveshan, Belora Paris, YPayCard, Knocksense, Deciwood, Humus, Vidyakul and Coach Fashion. The startups hail from fields, including Edtech, Fintech, AI, Fashion, Agrotech etc. WFC has already invested over US$400K in total since its inception. The brand has over 500 angel investors in its community to strengthen the platform and enable fundraise as per the startup requirement.

Neeraj Tyagi, CEO & Founder of WeFounder Circle, highlighted that when a startup is at seed stage, investors work on credibility of the founder, and not just the startup model. “If a founder is seeking financial support and has rapport in founders’ community, it becomes easier to arrange funds. We Founder Circle has only become more relevant during the current unprecedented times,” he said. “Due to pandemic, funds have gone dry and startup community has come to a standstill. It is the time when things can only recover with mutual support. Hence, we are working on founders-backing-founders model to refuel the community.” Tyagi said they have already closed eight deals in just 100 days of operations which proves that the model is the need of the hour.

Also Read: MSME sector significant job creator and backbone of Indian economy

Renowned startups founders like Ankit Mehrotra of DineOut, Ashutosh of Beardo, Deepak Tuli of Goibibo, Deepak Sahni of Healthians, Akash of Zypp, Kushang of SupplyNote, Rohit Raj of Chatrbox have joined the Founders-Backing-Founders community by WFC to scale up the startup economy in India. Apart from financial support, the platform also provides access to cross-border founders community, peer-to-peer learning, access to global acceleration programs, business development opportunities etc.

Established in 2020 in Mumbai, WFC is a global community of successful founders and strategic angels that have come together to push the startup industry and steer it towards an aggressive growth.