Atomberg Technologies records 4x y-o-y surge in online sales this festive season

Atomberg Technologies has recorded a 4x y-o-y surge in online sales this festive season, as compared to the same period in 2019. The startup has also witnessed a 3x growth in offline sales. As such, Atomberg has reached the annual revenue run rate of Rs 180 crores.









Manoj Meena, CEO and Founder of Atomberg Technologies, pointed out that despite the pandemic, the company has recorded unprecedented year on year growth every month from June onwards. “Our festive sales across all channels have far exceeded our expectations. This gives us tremendous confidence going into 2021 that Indian consumers definitely value high-quality smart products and are ready to pay a premium for that,” he observed.

Atomberg Technologies, a digital-first consumer durables startup, was established in 2012. It is regarded as one of the fastest-growing consumer startups in India. Moreover, it is one of the leading players of smart and efficient fans in India-ceiling, pedestal, wall and exhaust fans. In 2019, the company sold close to five lakh units in the Indian market, and four of the top five best rated and sold products on e-commerce platforms, Flipkart and Amazon, are Atomberg products.

Also Read: Nissan Motor India announces expansion with 20 sales point and 30 service outlets

The energy-efficient BLDC fans consume just 28 watts resulting in a savings of Rs 1,500 per year. Besides being energy, these fans are also remote controlled, voice-controlled and run three times longer on inverters. Atomberg fans are currently the best rated fans on all e-commerce websites and are available in over 6,000 retail counters across the country.

On the strength of its excellent products, the company has reached a revenue run rate of Rs 180 crore. Over the last five years, it has raised move than $13 million in funding from VCs like A91 partners, IDFC Parampara, and the Suman Kant Munjal Family Office. Atomberg has also won multiple accolades like the ET Startup of the Year Award (Best on Campus), the Global Cleantech Innovation Award by United Nations and the Climate Solver Award by WWF.