Nissan Motor India announces expansion with 20 sales point and 30 service outlets

Nissan India has announced the expansion of dealership and service station network with 20 new sales points and 30 new service outlets. Its also taking other customer-centric initiatives ahead of the roll out of its B-segment SUV Magnite next month.









Rakesh Srivastava, MD Nissan Motor India, highlighted that with India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore the company’s desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers. Sinan Ozkok, President Nissan Motor India, said the company’s focus is on improving customers’ connectivity by providing a seamless journey through the company-owned platforms. “We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to stengthen Nissan’s commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances,” he said.

The automaker in a statement said this expansion is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritize and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth. In the run-up to the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, scheduled for launch on December 2, Nissan India has further strengthened customer-centric services with highly trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator.

“While the vehicle configurator provides a seamless exterior and interior experience of all grades, powertrain and feature combinations including tech pack, the end-to-end e-commerce takes care of the vehicle right from booking to delivery including finance process,” the statement said. The virtual test drive feature allows customers to take a test drive from home on their personal device.

The automaker has also introduced Nissan Express Service which delivers a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90 minutes. It will also extend the service reach to its customers by conducting Nissan Service Clinics in over 100 upcountry locations.

With inputs from PTI