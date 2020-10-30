Rare Planet strives to uplift livelihood rural artisans across India

Rare Planet is working towards uplifting the livelihood of rural karigars has included over 5,000 artists to its network from over five states and 10 cities. The startup procures Indian handmade products from the artists and retails it through online and offline platforms, providing the right value for their products.

Rare Planet, when artists were struggling for income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided them with the opportunity to sustain by helping them keep their business ongoing. As such, the artisans have experienced over 120 per cent increase in their regular income. Ranodeep Saha,co-founder and CEO of Rare Planet, pointed out that during the pandemic, the artisans are amongst the most stuck people in the country. He said most of these artisans survive on seasonal sales. “Some would make their maximum earning by selling Goddess idols during the festive season and sustain on that income for the rest of the year. However, this year the demand has gone low and so has their earnings. During these difficult times, Rare Planet’s support is most relevant than ever,” Saha explained. “We will work towards creating more opportunities for them by foraying in newer markets and expanding our portfolio.”









The startup targets to provide livelihood to over 25,000 artisans by 2022 fiscal end with more states to cover in India. It plans at tying up with artisans across cities – Jodhpur, Kutch, Madhubani, Nadia, Saharanpur, Cuttak and Puri for their authentic creations. This will enable the brand to expand its array of offerings. The brand also plans to widen its reach to customers by collaborating with more offline retail outlets across airports in India.

Established in 2017 in Kolkata, Rare Planet is a young startup focused on uplifting the livelihoods of rural artisans by connecting them PAN India. It brings rural-based handicrafts to the limelight and secures the right value for the art. The brand offers a wide range of modern and modified handicrafts in association with partner stores across all Indian airports and online platforms.