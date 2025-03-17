Connect with us

SHOEGR Secures $100K in Pre-Seed Funding from Early-Stage accelerator PedalStart

SHOEGR Secures $100K in Pre-Seed Funding from Early-Stage accelerator PedalStart

Mohali-based SHOEGR, India’s leading shoe care brand, has just secured $100,000 in pre-seed funding from early-stage accelerator PedalStart. This investment marks a massive leap for the brand, redefining how Indians care for their footwear. From a niche startup to a dominant force in shoe care, SHOEGR is now gearing up for exponential growth, expanding its product line and reaching more consumers than ever before.

From Sneakers to Sandals: SHOEGR is Making Shoe Care a Lifestyle

While sneaker culture has exploded in India, shoe care remains an underrated essential. SHOEGR isn’t just riding the sneaker wave—it’s expanding the conversation. Whether it’s boots, sandals, or everyday casual footwear, the company is on a mission to ensure that shoes get the same level of care and attention as premium clothing and accessories.

Co-founder Anuj Sachdeva believes this funding couldn’t have come at a better time “Our pre-seed investment from PedalStart is a major milestone. We’re experiencing steady growth, and now we’re ready to scale like never before. Shoe care should be an integral part of personal style, not an afterthought. Our goal is to make it affordable, accessible, and effortless for people across all ages.”

Saurabh Gupta, Ankit Roy and Anuj S, Founders, SHOEGR

Plans 

With this new funding, SHOEGR is set to supercharge its growth. The company is focusing on three key areas: product innovation, market expansion, and community building. The investment will help launch new shoe care solutions that cater to a growing audience. SHOEGR is also enhancing its direct-to-consumer (D2C) experience, improving the shopping journey on www.shoegr.com, and strengthening retail partnerships to reach an even wider audience.

Beyond just selling products, SHOEGR is on a mission to educate and engage consumers. Through influencer collaborations, content-driven campaigns, and social media awareness, the brand is ensuring that shoe care becomes a cultural norm, not just a necessity.

Why Investors Are Betting Big on SHOEGR

The funding from PedalStart is more than just an investment—it’s a strong vote of confidence in SHOEGR’s vision. Chintan Kalla, PedalStart’s Founding Partner, is convinced that SHOEGR is filling a major gap in India’s footwear industry. “SHOEGR is a game-changer in a high-potential segment. We believe they are on the path to becoming the go-to brand for shoe care in India. We’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Even industry veterans are taking notice. Mayank Jain, former CPO & CMO at Snapdeal and SHOEGR’s strategic mentor sees massive potential in shifting the focus from just sneaker care to comprehensive shoe care. “India’s footwear market is booming, but the real game-changer is shoe maintenance. SHOEGR is making shoe care more convenient than ever, and its dominance in the e-commerce space speaks for itself. This is just the beginning of their success story.”

From ₹50 Lakh to ₹1 Crore – SHOEGR’s Insane Growth Trajectory

SHOEGR has already made its mark, selling on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Ajio. It was the first Indian brand to introduce a specialized shoe-cleaning kit with three uniquely designed brushes.

In October 2024, the company crossed ₹50 lakh in monthly sales and is projected to surpass ₹1 crore per month in FY 2025-26. With 2.5 lakh+ customers and 4+ star ratings across platforms, SHOEGR is quickly becoming the undisputed leader in India’s shoe care industry.


