AnyMind Group Launches Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report

AnyMind Group Launches Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report

E-commerce

AnyMind Group Launches Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
AnyMind Group, a leader in Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) for marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation, has unveiled its inaugural Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report. This comprehensive report identifies the most popular e-commerce platforms across key Asian markets, providing invaluable insights for Indian brands looking to expand across the region.

A Deep Dive into Asia’s E-Commerce Boom

Asia’s e-commerce industry is experiencing unprecedented growth fueled by technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors. The report, which follows the company’s previous Southeast Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report and East Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report, compiles insights from leading data sources to provide a holistic view of the East and Southeast Asia online shopping ecosystem.

The AnyMind E-commerce report illuminates traditional e-commerce platforms and the rapidly growing social commerce sector, highlighting how brands can leverage evolving trends to stay competitive.

Key Findings from the Report

East Asia: A Diverse and Competitive Market

East Asia’s e-commerce sector includes global giants and strong local players, each catering to different consumer preferences:

Japan: Amazon leads the market, with Rakuten and Yahoo Shopping following closely. Temu’s recent entry in 2023 has significantly disrupted the industry.

China: Platforms like Taobao, Douyin, Pinduoduo, Xiaohongshu, and JD.com dominate, with content-driven e-commerce gaining traction.

South Korea: Coupang has an impressive 61% market share and is renowned for its lightning-fast delivery. Naver Shopping, which integrates search, payments, and shopping, is growing as an all-in-one e-commerce ecosystem.

Asia E-Commerce Landscape 2025: AnyMind

Asia E-Commerce Landscape 2025: AnyMind

Southeast Asia: A Mobile-First, Social Commerce-Driven Market

In Southeast Asia, mobile-first strategies and social commerce are reshaping consumer shopping behaviors:

Shopee: The leading e-commerce platform in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Lazada: The second-largest player, leveraging AI-powered logistics to optimize customer experiences.

TikTok Shop: Rapidly expanding with an entertainment-driven shopping model, engaging younger consumers in markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

SE Asia’s e-commerce market led by women entrepreneurs set to grow over $260 billion by 2030: Report

Social Commerce: The Next Big Wave

Beyond traditional e-commerce, social commerce is booming. Platforms like TikTok Shop, LINE, and Xiaohongshu are blurring the line between content and shopping, enabling brands to connect with audiences through interactive and engaging formats.

Implications for Indian Brands

For Indian brands looking to expand into Asian markets, the report offers critical strategic insights:

Localized Approach: Understanding the dominant platforms in each market can help brands tailor their strategies effectively.

Social Commerce Adoption: With platforms like TikTok Shop gaining popularity, Indian brands should integrate live commerce and short-video shopping into their strategies.

Logistics Optimization: Success in Southeast Asia hinges on seamless fulfillment and last-mile delivery, as seen with Lazada’s AI-powered logistics system.

The Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report serves as a critical guide for Indian brands and businesses looking to expand and thrive in Asia’s diverse e-commerce ecosystem. With strategic insights, data-driven trends, and actionable recommendations, the report is a must-read for businesses seeking growth in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies. The full report is available for download at AnyMind Group Report 2025.


