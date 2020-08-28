Virohan raises $2.8 million in funding across seed and Series A

Virohan, Gurgaon-based leading healthcare vocational institute announced a fresh round of investment of $2.8 million raised across seed and Series A funding. It will enable the healthcare vocational institute to introduce and expand new virtual technologies. The funding round was led by Keiretsu Forum and Series A round was led by the elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization and by the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact with participation from founders and National Skill Development Corporation.

Virohan will also use the funding to expand their content library by introducing standardised content to students in 15 additional languages and grow its partnerships from dozens to hundreds of institutes. Incorporated in 2018, Virohan bridges the gap between industry demand and the skills of the workforce by using its technology skill stack through which they predict job demand for each job role across India, builds out the curriculum needed and delivers standardised training through blended and online learning.









In a joint statement, the startup’s founders Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal said workforce readiness is a huge problem in India. “There is a huge disconnect between demand and supply of the skills in the workforce across sectors forcing youth to compromise on aspirations, income and locations. We are thrilled to have the support of our incredible investors as we build the most efficient and scalable learning platform for current and future healthcare professionals.”

The lead investors at elea Foundation and Artha Impact said they are excited to add another innovative model in employable skill-building. “Giving students access to quality education, equipping them with the professional and life skills to successfully contribute to India’s healthcare sector is creating long-term impact for youth who, through Virohan, can attain aspirational jobs with a career trajectory,” the investors said. “As active investors, we are very much looking forward to working with Virohan’s founders and management team in the years to come, providing strategic support and sector-specific insights.”

Virohan has trained over 3,000 students and has a tremendous placement rate of > 85 per cent. The courses offered to emphasise on development of core technical skills, language abilities and life skills in the student through gamified blended learning.