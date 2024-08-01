Congress Slams Bias in Sports Funding for Punjab and Haryana

Congress leaders have accused the BJP-led Central Government of discriminatory fund allocation under the ‘Khelo India‘ scheme. Leading the charge, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, took to social media platform X to highlight the disparity.









“The Modi Government’s skewed allocation of funds under the Khelo India Scheme is a glaring example of injustice. Punjab and Haryana, the heartlands of Indian sports, were given a meagre Rs 78 crore and Rs 66 crore, respectively, despite sending 43 athletes to the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, UP and Gujarat received a whopping Rs 438 crore and Rs 426 crore, contributing only 9 athletes. This step-motherly treatment undermines our sporting potential and regional talent,” Bajwa stated in his post.

Echoing Bajwa’s concerns, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment and former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Pargat Singh, also alleged discrimination in fund distribution.

An Olympian, Pargat Singh shared state-wise details of funds released for sports infrastructure under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme. “Despite sending 48 athletes to the Paris Olympics, Punjab and Haryana received Rs 78 crore and Rs 66 crore, respectively, while UP and Gujarat, sending only 9 athletes, got Rs 438 crore and Rs 426 crore. Is this not a biased distribution? How long will BJP continue this discrimination against states?” he wrote on X.

The Heartlands of Indian Sports: Punjab and Haryana’s Contribution to Paris Olympics

The accusations of bias come in the context of significant contributions from Punjab and Haryana to India’s Paris Olympics contingent. According to data from the Sports Authority of India, twenty percent of India’s contingent of 117 athletes headed to Paris comes from Haryana, with the state sending 24 athletes. Punjab follows closely with 19 athletes, making up a combined 36 percent of India’s contingent.

Paris 2024 will see India being represented in 16 sports by 70 men and 47 women. The substantial representation from Haryana and Punjab underscores their importance in India’s sporting landscape.

The Congress leaders’ posts have sparked a debate about the equitable distribution of resources and the support for athletes from different states. The accusations of bias add to the ongoing political discourse surrounding sports funding and regional representation in national schemes. Critics argue that such disparities in funding allocations can hamper the development of sports in states with proven track records and rich sporting traditions.

The Modi Government’s approach to fund distribution under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme raises questions about the criteria used for these allocations. Are political considerations outweighing genuine sporting needs? The significant discrepancy in funds allotted to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat compared to states like Punjab and Haryana suggests a potential bias that could undermine the scheme’s objective of promoting sports uniformly across the country.

For the ‘Khelo India’ scheme to truly succeed, it is crucial for the government to ensure transparent and equitable fund distribution. The focus should be on nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure based on merit and need, rather than political expediency. Only then can India build a robust sports culture that reflects the true potential of its athletes from all regions.

The Congress leaders’ allegations highlight the need for a re-evaluation of the current funding mechanisms. Addressing these concerns is essential for maintaining the integrity of the ‘Khelo India’ scheme and supporting India’s athletes as they strive for excellence on the global stage.