Aman Sehrawat's Weight Loss to Olympic Bronze | Paris 2024

Aman Sehrawat’s journey to winning India’s first wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics wasn’t just about skill and strategy on the mat. It was a race against time, an ordeal that tested the limits of human endurance, mental fortitude, and the razor-thin margin that separates triumph from despair.









On the evening of August 8, 2024, after his grueling semifinal match against Japan’s Rei Higuchi, Aman weighed in at 61.5 kilograms. This was 4.5 kilograms over the permissible limit for the 57 kg weight category he was set to compete in the next morning. With less than 10 hours to shed the excess weight, the Indian wrestling camp was thrust into a high-pressure scenario reminiscent of Vinesh Phogat’s tragic disqualification just days earlier.

Vinesh Phogat’s experience at these Olympics was a cautionary tale for every athlete at the Games. She had battled her way to the final of the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling event, defeating the world’s best in the process. But her dreams were shattered not on the mat, but on the scales. A mere 100 grams over the weight limit meant disqualification, leaving her Olympic journey incomplete and heartbreaking. This harrowing incident hung like a shadow over the Indian camp as they prepared Aman for his bronze medal play-off.

For Aman, the pressure was immense, but the resolve was stronger. His coaches, Jagmander Singh and Virender Dahiya, took charge, launching a meticulously planned mission to help Aman shed 4.6 kilograms in just 10 hours. The process was grueling and relentless. It began with a 90-minute mat session, where Aman engaged in intense standing wrestling, designed to push his body to its limits.

This was followed by an hour-long hot bath session, a well-known method to induce sweating and rapid weight loss. But the scale was unyielding, and the clock was ticking. At half-past midnight, Aman hit the gym, running nonstop on the treadmill for an hour. The treadmill was not just a tool for weight loss but a test of Aman’s mental strength, forcing him to push through fatigue and pain.

At around 2 a.m., the scales showed a promising drop, but not enough. The coaches then turned to the sauna—a five-session, five-minute ordeal meant to squeeze out every last gram. Despite the extreme conditions, Aman persisted, understanding that this was his last shot at an Olympic medal.

By 4:30 a.m., Aman had achieved the impossible. His weight had dropped to 56.9 kilograms—100 grams under the permissible limit. This was not just a victory over his physical self, but a triumph of discipline, mental toughness, and the unyielding support of his coaches, who had stayed awake with him, ensuring that every hour counted.

The ordeal, however, was far from over. Aman still had to step onto the mat and face Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz in the bronze medal match. The lack of sleep, the intense physical strain, and the pressure of representing his country on the world’s biggest stage could have broken any athlete. But Aman was resolute. When the time came, he not only competed but dominated, defeating Cruz with a score of 13-5.

This victory was more than a medal; it was a testament to the human spirit, to the power of will over the limitations of the body. Aman Sehrawat’s story will be remembered not just as a moment of Olympic glory but as an inspiring tale of perseverance, where the fear of repeating a tragic history became the fuel for an extraordinary achievement.