CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Remains in Critical Condition

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury remains in critical condition at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The 72-year-old veteran leader, admitted to the ICU on August 19 for an acute respiratory tract infection, continues to receive respiratory support. Despite ongoing efforts by a team of specialized doctors, no significant improvement has been reported, and Yechury’s health continues to be closely monitored.

Comrade Sitaram Yechury's health condition

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has not provided any new updates regarding Sitaram Yechury’s health status since their last statement. The party previously confirmed his critical condition via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Yechury is receiving treatment in AIIMS’s intensive care unit. The hospital, too, has not released any further information about his recovery.









The news of Sitaram Yechury’s illness has drawn widespread concern from political leaders and the public. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin publicly expressed his support, wishing Yechury a speedy recovery. Many other leaders and citizens have also conveyed their well-wishes for the senior CPI(M) leader, whose decades-long career in Indian politics has made him a prominent figure across the political spectrum.

Yechury had last appeared publicly on August 22, when he posted a video on X, addressing the death of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya. Since then, his health has taken a severe turn, with doctors battling to stabilize his condition.

As the situation continues to unfold, the party and his family remain hopeful, but there is no indication of immediate recovery. Yechury, known for his strong ideological stance and leadership within the CPI(M), remains a symbol of resilience, and supporters across the nation are anxiously awaiting positive news from AIIMS.