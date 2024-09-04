Pawan Khera : Rahul Kanwal meets Congress on Indira Gandhi Debate

Journalist and India Today news anchor Rahul Kanwal recently met with senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, to address concerns regarding a controversial debate on his show. The discussion involved comments by a BJP spokesperson about former martyred Prime Ministers Mrs Indira Gandhi and Mr Rajiv Gandhi, which caused significant displeasure within the Congress party. Rahul Kanwal allegedly clarified his stance and distanced himself from the contentious and obnoxious remarks of the BJP spokesperson.









According to a statement shared by the Congress party on social media, Rahul Kanwal met with the Congress President, the General Secretary of Media, Communications, and Publicity, and the Chairman of Media, Communications, and Publicity. During the meeting, Kanwal explained his position on the matter and made it clear that he did not endorse the offensive views expressed during the debate by the BJP representative.

Mr @rahulkanwal met the Hon’ble Congress President, the General Secy Media, Communications and Publicity and the Chairman, Media, Communications and Publicity to clarify his position on the matter pertaining to the debate on Late Smt Indira Gandhi and Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi and… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 4, 2024

After hearing Kanwal’s perspective, the Congress party expressed satisfaction with his clarification. The party’s official statement indicated its readiness to move past the incident: “Having heard his point of view, we think it is time to move on and start participating in his shows.”

The controversy arose when a BJP spokesperson made remarks about Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi that many found disrespectful and offensive. As the host, Rahul Kanwal faced criticism from people who believed he should have managed the discussion more appropriately. However, Kanwal sought to clear the air by meeting with Congress officials and clarifying his stance. Is this a reaffirmation of his commitment to responsible journalism?

The Congress party decided in a post that it would resume participation in Rahul Kanwal’s shows. Rahul Kanwal, known for his work with India Today and Aaj Tak, has long been recognized as one of India’s leading journalists. His willingness to address the issue directly with Congress demonstrates his proactive approach to maintaining transparency and journalistic integrity.