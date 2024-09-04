Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Rahul Kanwal Clarifies Position to Congress on Controversial Debate Says Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera : Rahul Kanwal meets Congress on Indira Gandhi Debate

Journalism

Rahul Kanwal Clarifies Position to Congress on Controversial Debate Says Pawan Khera

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Journalist and India Today news anchor Rahul Kanwal recently met with senior Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, to address concerns regarding a controversial debate on his show. The discussion involved comments by a BJP spokesperson about former martyred Prime Ministers Mrs Indira Gandhi and Mr Rajiv Gandhi, which caused significant displeasure within the Congress party. Rahul Kanwal allegedly clarified his stance and distanced himself from the contentious and obnoxious remarks of the BJP spokesperson.




According to a statement shared by the Congress party on social media, Rahul Kanwal met with the Congress President, the General Secretary of Media, Communications, and Publicity, and the Chairman of Media, Communications, and Publicity. During the meeting, Kanwal explained his position on the matter and made it clear that he did not endorse the offensive views expressed during the debate by the BJP representative.

After hearing Kanwal’s perspective, the Congress party expressed satisfaction with his clarification. The party’s official statement indicated its readiness to move past the incidentHaving heard his point of view, we think it is time to move on and start participating in his shows.”

The controversy arose when a BJP spokesperson made remarks about Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi that many found disrespectful and offensive. As the host, Rahul Kanwal faced criticism from people who believed he should have managed the discussion more appropriately. However, Kanwal sought to clear the air by meeting with Congress officials and clarifying his stance. Is this a reaffirmation of his commitment to responsible journalism?

The Congress party decided in a post that it would resume participation in Rahul Kanwal’s shows. Rahul Kanwal, known for his work with India Today and Aaj Tak, has long been recognized as one of India’s leading journalists. His willingness to address the issue directly with Congress demonstrates his proactive approach to maintaining transparency and journalistic integrity.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Hanumankind's 'Big Dawgs' Rockets onto Billboard Hot 100

Artist in Focus

Hanumankind’s ‘Big Dawgs’ Rockets Onto the Billboard Hot 100
Ram Rahim, Asaram Granted Parole Amid Outrage

News

Justice in Question: Controversial Parole Grants Amidst National Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor’s Case
AP Dhillon 'Old Money' Music Video with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Culture

AP Dhillon Teams Up with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in Action-Packed “Old Money” Music Video
To Top
Loading...