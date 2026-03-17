Cuba Power Grid Collapse Leaves Millions Without Electricity Amid Deepening Energy Crisis

Millions of residents across Cuba were plunged into darkness after the country’s national power grid collapsed, triggering widespread blackouts and worsening an already severe energy crisis. Authorities confirmed that the outage occurred on Monday, leaving large parts of the island struggling without electricity for hours.

The state-run grid operator Unión Eléctrica (UNE) said efforts are underway to gradually restore power across cities and provinces. However, the blackout has once again highlighted the fragile condition of the country’s aging energy infrastructure and its heavy dependence on imported fuel.

Cuba, with a population of roughly 10 million people, has faced recurring power outages in recent years, often fueling public frustration and occasional protests.

Fuel Shortages and Oil Blockade Intensify the Crisis

The latest power collapse is closely tied to chronic fuel shortages that have worsened in recent months. Cuba relies heavily on imported oil to run its power plants and maintain its electricity grid.

Historically, Venezuela has been a major supplier, sending an estimated 35,000 barrels of oil per day, which accounted for about half of Cuba’s energy needs. But those shipments have reportedly stopped following political developments involving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

Compounding the situation, the United States has intensified pressure on Cuba, including actions to seize oil shipments bound for the island. U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned of potential tariffs on countries supplying fuel to Cuba, further complicating the nation’s ability to secure energy imports.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently acknowledged that no oil shipments have arrived in the country for three months, deepening the island’s energy shortage.

Daily Life Disrupted by Extended Power Cuts

For many Cubans, electricity outages have become a harsh reality of everyday life. In some regions, power is available only for a few hours at unpredictable times.

Residents often rush to complete essential tasks such as cooking meals, washing clothes, and charging phones whenever electricity briefly returns. Refrigeration has become unreliable, leading to spoiled food and further hardship amid existing shortages.

Transportation and essential services are also heavily affected. Public buses operate only during limited hours, while waste collection has slowed significantly due to fuel shortages. As a result, piles of garbage have accumulated in residential areas, raising health concerns and contributing to mosquito-borne disease outbreaks.

In several cities, rising frustration has led to sporadic protests, with residents banging pots in nighttime demonstrations against the ongoing power outages and rising food prices.

Economic Struggles and Political Tensions

Cuba’s economic difficulties are not new. The country has long relied on foreign aid and subsidies, first from the Soviet Union and later from Venezuela, to support its economy and energy sector.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Cuba experienced a severe economic downturn. Although aid from Venezuela helped stabilize the situation in the early 2000s, economic challenges returned as Venezuela’s own economy weakened.

More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted Cuba’s tourism industry, a major source of revenue. Combined with the renewed U.S. oil restrictions, the island’s economic pressures have intensified.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government has begun initial talks with the United States to address growing tensions, though officials caution that any negotiations could take considerable time.

Uncertain Outlook for Cuba’s Energy Future

Economists warn that Cuba’s energy crisis could worsen unless stable fuel supplies are restored and major upgrades are made to the country’s power infrastructure.

For many residents, however, the crisis has already reshaped daily life. With electricity becoming unpredictable, families across the island are adapting to a routine defined by blackouts, shortages, and uncertainty about when power will return.