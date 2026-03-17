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Zydus and Lupin Partner to Co-Market Semaglutide Injection in India for Diabetes and Weight Management

Zydus and Lupin Partner to Co-Market Semaglutide Injection in India for Diabetes and Weight Management GLP-1 Therapy Ozempic

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Zydus and Lupin Partner to Co-Market Semaglutide Injection in India for Diabetes and Weight Management

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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In a significant move for India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Lupin Limited have entered into a licensing and supply agreement to co-market an innovative Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) in the country. The collaboration aims to improve patient access to advanced therapies for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, two rapidly growing health concerns in India.

The injectable therapy will feature a patient-friendly, reusable pen device designed to simplify administration and enhance treatment adherence.

Multiple Brand Launch Strategy in India

Under the agreement, both companies will market the Semaglutide injection under separate brand names in the Indian market.

Zydus Lifesciences will sell the medication under the brands:

  • SEMAGLYN™

  • MASHEMA™

  • ALTERMET™

Meanwhile, Lupin Limited will co-market the therapy under:

  • Semanext®

  • Livarise®

As part of the deal, Lupin will receive semi-exclusive co-marketing rights for the product in India and will make upfront licensing payments and milestone-based payments to Zydus based on predefined targets.

Strengthening Diabetes and Metabolic Disorder Treatments

Semaglutide belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of medicines, which has transformed global treatment standards for metabolic diseases in recent years. The drug is primarily used for type 2 diabetes management and has also gained attention for its effectiveness in weight loss and obesity treatment.

According to the companies, the collaboration will help expand the reach of this therapy across India by combining Zydus’ product innovation capabilities with Lupin’s strong nationwide distribution and physician network.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation.

He emphasized that the reusable injection device was designed to simplify therapy, improve convenience, and enhance patients’ quality of life, while the partnership with Lupin will enable broader availability across the country.

Addressing India’s Rising Diabetes and Obesity Burden

India is home to one of the largest populations of people living with diabetes, and the prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders has been rising steadily due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and dietary habits.

Semaglutide is prescribed for adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes as an adjunct to diet and exercise. It can be used:

  • As monotherapy, when patients cannot tolerate metformin

  • Alongside other diabetes medications for improved glycemic control

The drug is also approved for chronic weight management in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or 27 or higher with related health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia.

Expanding Access to Advanced GLP-1 Therapies

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin Limited, described the partnership as an important step in strengthening the company’s portfolio in cardio-metabolic treatments.

He noted that GLP-1 therapies are reshaping the treatment landscape worldwide, and the collaboration with Zydus will help deliver high-quality, innovative treatment options to more patients while supporting healthcare professionals across India.

With demand for next-generation diabetes and obesity treatments continuing to grow, the partnership positions both companies to play a key role in advancing metabolic disease care in India.

  • Zydus and Lupin Partner to Co-Market Semaglutide Injection in India for Diabetes and Weight Management GLP-1 Therapy Ozempic
  • Zydus and Lupin Partner to Co-Market Semaglutide Injection in India for Diabetes and Weight Management GLP-1 Therapy Ozempic

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