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AI Ethics
AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns
Investigations by journalists and researchers found that Danny Bones is not a real artist. Instead, the...
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News
Cuba Power Grid Collapse Leaves Millions Without Electricity Amid Deepening Energy Crisis
Millions of residents across Cuba were plunged into darkness after the country’s national power grid collapsed,...
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Gaming
NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 5: AI Breakthrough Promises Hollywood-Level Graphics in Games
Chipmaker NVIDIA has unveiled DLSS 5, its latest advancement in artificial intelligence-powered graphics technology that promises...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Kanye West Postpones India Concert, Fans Question Travel Costs and RefundsBy Sound Plunge
Rapper and music producer Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, has postponed his much-anticipated debut...
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Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton Calls Chinese Grand Prix One of the Most Enjoyable Races of His Career
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton described the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix as one of...
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E! News
Kanye West Ordered to Pay $140K After Malibu Mansion Renovation DisputeBy Sound Plunge
A Los Angeles jury has ordered rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, also known as Ye,...
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Cryptocurrency
Japan Plans to Reclassify XRP as a Financial Product by 2026 — A Major Shift for Crypto Regulation
The reclassification of XRP is closely tied to Japan’s FY2026 tax reform plans, which aim to...
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Apple
Apple Unveils AirPods Max 2 With Powerful H2 Chip, Better Noise Cancellation, and AI Features
Apple has officially unveiled the AirPods Max 2, the long-awaited successor to its premium over-ear headphones....
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News
Yanis Varoufakis Faces Criminal Charges Over 1989 Ecstasy Story at Kylie Minogue Concert
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is preparing to face a criminal court case in Greece...
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News
FBI Joins Search for Missing Retired Air Force General With UFO Research Links
Authorities in Albuquerque are intensifying their search for U.S. Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland,...