Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southeast Asia: Myanmar and Thailand Suffer Devastating Losses

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, shaking Southeast Asia and leaving a trail of destruction across Myanmar and Thailand. The quake resulted in multiple fatalities, building collapses, and widespread panic, with rescue operations underway in several locations.

Widespread Destruction in Myanmar

The earthquake’s epicentre was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, which suffered significant damage. Reports indicate that at least three people died in Taungoo when a mosque partially collapsed, while a hotel in Aung Ban crumbled, killing at least two people and injuring 20 more.

Residents described scenes of chaos and fear, with people running onto the streets as buildings swayed and structures crumbled. “I witnessed a five-story building collapse right in front of my eyes,” a Mandalay resident told Reuters. Social media images showed collapsed buildings, destroyed roads, and debris covering entire streets.

The Myanmar military government declared a state of emergency in multiple regions but did not provide specifics on casualties or damage. The Red Cross raised concerns over the structural integrity of bridges and large dams, warning of potential secondary disasters.

Political and Humanitarian Challenges in Myanmar

Myanmar is already struggling with a civil war following the 2021 military coup, which has left millions displaced and in need of humanitarian aid. Amnesty International’s Joe Freeman noted that the earthquake came at a time when the country was already in crisis, with severe restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

With damaged roads and destroyed infrastructure, rescue efforts face significant challenges. Reports indicate that entire towns remain cut off, and with limited media access, the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: 81 Trapped

In neighbouring Thailand, the earthquake caused a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok to collapse, trapping 81 workers in the rubble. The Bangkok Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, confirmed at least three deaths at the site and warned of potential aftershocks.

The tremors caused panic in Bangkok, where people fled buildings in fear. One office tower swayed for two minutes, sending ceiling panels and glass crashing to the floor. A witness described the terrifying moment: “I saw my desk shaking, then heard the sound of cracking glass and walls. That’s when I ran outside.”

Thailand’s Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading in response to the disaster.

Aftershocks and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was followed by a powerful aftershock and several moderate tremors. Authorities are now assessing the risk of further collapses and aftershocks.

A Region Prone to Disasters

Myanmar and Thailand have both faced severe natural disasters in recent years, including Cyclone Mocha in 2023 and Typhoon Yagi in 2024. This latest earthquake adds to the region’s suffering, highlighting the urgent need for better disaster preparedness and humanitarian response.

Rescue operations are ongoing, but with communications and transportation disrupted, many fear the death toll will rise in the coming days.