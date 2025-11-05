Connect with us

Miss Universe Fires Back After Executive Calls Miss Mexico ‘Dumb’ in Livestream Scandal

Contestants walk out as Miss Universe Organization condemns “malicious” treatment of Fátima Bosch during Thailand event
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is facing a major scandal ahead of its 74th annual pageant, after a live-streamed confrontation between Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, and Nawat Itsaragrisil, the organization’s Vice President for Asia and Oceania, went viral across social media.

The incident occurred during a pre-sash ceremony in Bangkok on November 3, when Itsaragrisil publicly reprimanded Bosch for allegedly failing to meet a promotional obligation and went on to call her “dumb.” The exchange, captured live on Facebook, ended with him ordering security to remove Bosch — a move that triggered a walkout by several contestants, including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

Miss Universe Condemns “Malicious Acts”

In an official video statement, MUO President Raúl Rocha Cantú condemned Itsaragrisil’s behavior as “malicious” and “deeply disrespectful,” emphasizing that his actions “humiliated and intimidated a defenseless woman.” Cantú stated that Itsaragrisil’s participation in this year’s events has been “restricted as much as possible” and that corporate and legal actions are being considered.

“As host, Nawat has the obligation to assist, support, and ensure that every delegate experiences kindness and courtesy,” Cantú said. “Instead, he chose to humiliate and insult a woman representing her nation. Nawat, you need to stop.”

Contestants Stand with Fátima Bosch

Following the confrontation, Bosch received an outpouring of support from fellow contestants and fans worldwide. “We are empowered women, and this platform is meant to give us a voice — no one can silence us,” Bosch said in a post-event interview, asserting her right to speak up against disrespect.

Miss Universe Denmark shared a message of solidarity on Instagram: “Standing up for yourself is one of the most important acts of strength and self-respect. Enough is enough — our voices will be heard loud and clear.”

Miss Universe Mexico also issued a strong statement, writing in Spanish: “No woman deserves to be insulted or humiliated. Today and always, Mexico stands with Fátima.”

Nawat Issues Public Apology

In response to the backlash, Nawat Itsaragrisil released a statement via TikTok, saying: “If anyone was uncomfortable or affected, I apologize to everyone.” He added that the misunderstanding stemmed from “confusion in communication” about event expectations.

However, many fans and contestants viewed his remarks as insufficient. The viral videos of the confrontation — showing Bosch calmly asking to continue speaking before being silenced — have sparked widespread debate about power dynamics and sexism in beauty pageants.

Miss Universe Denmark - Victoria Kjær Theilvig

Miss Universe Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

Miss Universe Pageant to Proceed as Planned

Despite the controversy, the Miss Universe 2025 competition, featuring 122 delegates from around the world, will continue as scheduled. The final will take place on November 21 in Pak Kret, Thailand, airing live on Telemundo and Peacock.

In a statement, the MUO reaffirmed its commitment to “protecting the dignity, safety, and respect of every delegate.” The organization emphasized that it will continue working with local partners to ensure the pageant remains a space for empowerment — not intimidation.

Loading...