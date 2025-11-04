Dick Cheney, Architect of the War on Terror and Former U.S. Vice President, Dies at 84

Dick Cheney, one of the most influential and divisive figures in modern American history, has died at the age of 84. His family confirmed that the former vice president passed away due to complications from pneumonia and heart disease. Surrounded by his wife Lynne, and daughters Liz and Mary, Cheney’s death marks the end of a political era that reshaped the United States and the world.

Dick Cheney served as vice president under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, wielding unprecedented influence in shaping national security and foreign policy. Known for his unflinching conservatism, he was a chief architect of America’s “war on terror,” overseeing the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The Vice President Who Redefined Power

As George W. Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney transformed the traditionally symbolic role into one of unparalleled authority. From a secure bunker beneath the White House on 9/11, he directed emergency responses and authorized extreme counterterror measures that would define his legacy. His advocacy of preemptive warfare and “enhanced interrogation” tactics drew fierce criticism from human rights groups and Democrats, who accused him of eroding America’s moral standing.

Dick Cheney’s belief in a strong executive branch—rooted in his experience under Nixon and Ford—reshaped the U.S. presidency. To his supporters, he was a patriot who did what was necessary to keep America safe. To his detractors, he was a symbol of unchecked power and secrecy.

Legacy of the Iraq War and Political Fallout

Dick Cheney’s aggressive campaign to link Iraq to weapons of mass destruction led to the 2003 invasion—a move later discredited by intelligence failures. The resulting instability, chaos, and loss of life became hallmarks of what critics call “the forever war.” Even as evidence mounted against his claims, Dick Cheney remained unrepentant, saying, “It was the right thing to do then. I believed it then, and I believe it now.”

His unyielding defense of those policies left him alienated from both political parties. Yet in his later years, Cheney emerged as one of Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican critics, calling him “a coward” and “the greatest threat to the republic.”

Final Years and Political Irony

In a stunning twist, Dick Cheney endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, citing his “duty to defend the Constitution.” His daughter, Liz Cheney, followed in his footsteps as a conservative voice against Trumpism, losing her congressional seat in 2022 for defying the party line.

A lifelong public servant, Dick Cheney’s career spanned six presidents, from Nixon to George W. Bush. Despite his controversies, few deny his mastery of Washington’s inner workings and his enduring impact on U.S. power and policy.

As flags flew at half-staff in Washington, tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. George W. Bush remembered Dick Cheney as “a decent, honorable man,” while others reflected on the wars and moral dilemmas that defined his time in power.

Dick Cheney’s death closes one of the most consequential—and contested—chapters in American political history.