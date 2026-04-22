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George W. Bush finally explains the viral Altoid moment with Michelle Obama says about America

George W. Bush finally explains the viral Altoid moment with Michelle Obama says about America John McCain Funeral

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George W. Bush finally explains the viral Altoid moment with Michelle Obama says about America

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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In September 2018, a camera at Senator John McCain’s funeral caught former President George W. Bush quietly passing something to Michelle Obama as they sat side by side. The clip spread rapidly online, with millions pausing to watch a Republican former president and a Democratic former first lady share a small, warm exchange in the middle of a state funeral. Now, speaking in a new interview with his daughter, Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Bush has confirmed what it was, an Altoid, and explained exactly why he did it.

George W. Bush described getting restless during the service, as he often does in formal settings, and noticing Michelle Obama seated beside him, his regular companion, he said, at events where the former presidents are gathered together. He passed her the mint not as a joke but as a genuine gesture of friendliness. When he got in the car afterwards, his daughter told him he was trending. He had no idea what that meant.

Why the moment resonated with so many people

George W. Bush offered a thoughtful explanation for the clip’s extraordinary reach, framing it as a reflection of what the American public is currently craving. He suggested that people were moved to see a white, centre-right Republican and a Black, centre-left Democrat simply enjoying each other’s company,  not as ideological opponents, but as human beings. The appetite for that, he argued, is real and significant, and he said he intends to keep nurturing that kind of visible, bipartisan connection.

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm

Michelle Obama has expressed a similar sentiment in past interviews, describing George W. Bush as her companion at virtually every major gathering of former presidents and characterising their friendship as evidence that political difference need not translate into personal animosity. The two have been photographed embracing at public events since at least 2016, when they appeared together at the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

The Altoid tradition continues and there’s a punchline

The original gesture became a running joke between them. At former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in December 2018, Bush reportedly repeated the gesture, a winking callback to their John McCain moment that did not go unnoticed. For her part, Obama has gently disputed whether the item in question was technically an Altoid or an old cough drop of uncertain vintage, suggesting it may have come from a White House box that had been sitting around for some time.

The newest chapter comes with a teaser: Jenna Bush Hager revealed in the interview that her father intends to arrive at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center this summer with an entire crate of Altoids. Given the public’s enduring appetite for this particular friendship, the moment will almost certainly trend again.

  • George W. Bush finally explains the viral Altoid moment with Michelle Obama says about America John McCain Funeral
  • George W. Bush finally explains the viral Altoid moment with Michelle Obama says about America John McCain Funeral

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