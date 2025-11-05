Connect with us

Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Leaves at Least Seven Dead

Aviation

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded while taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening. The MD-11F aircraft, carrying 38,000 gallons of jet fuel, erupted into a massive blaze moments after departure, plane crash sending thick plumes of black smoke over the Kentucky city.

UPS Confirms Crew on Board; Investigation Underway

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that three crew members were on board and are “likely among the dead.” UPS later stated it had not yet confirmed any casualties but expressed being “terribly saddened” by the tragedy. The company has temporarily halted package sorting operations at its Worldport hub, the world’s largest air logistics facility, in Louisville.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is launching a full investigation, with teams expected to arrive on Wednesday. “We will not speculate on the cause,” Andy Beshear said, emphasizing that the site remains “an ongoing, active scene.”

Crash Sparks Fire at Nearby Businesses

The plane crash reportedly struck two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling company, igniting an inferno that engulfed the area. Officials said two workers remain unaccounted for, and the death toll may rise as rescue efforts continue. Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neal described the aftermath as “a very dangerous situation,” citing the immense amount of spilled jet fuel.

Authorities initially issued a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius due to fears of further explosions and air contamination. The order was later scaled back to one mile after fire crews contained the blaze.

Boeing Shares Slide as China Halts Jet Deliveries Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Flight to Hawaii Ends in Disaster

The doomed aircraft was bound for Hawaii, a 4,300-mile journey, when it crashed just minutes after takeoff. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas and later acquired by Boeing, the MD-11F model has a long service history. UPS had operated this specific plane since 2006. Both UPS and FedEx recently announced plans to retire their ageing MD-11 fleets as part of modernisation efforts.

In a statement, Boeing said it was “ready to support our customer” and will assist the NTSB investigation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WSMV (@wsmvtv)

Louisville Mourns Its Own

The tragedy has shaken Louisville, where UPS employs thousands of people. City Council member Betsy Ruhe called the crash “a heartbreak for every family connected to UPS,” noting, “Everyone here knows someone who works there.” Mayor Craig Greenberg described the event as “an incredible tragedy our community will never forget,” while thanking first responders who battled the blaze through the night.

As of late Tuesday, investigators were still working to make the crash site safe, with parts of the airport still closed and all outbound flights cancelled.

