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Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter

Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter

The data package reportedly includes employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, calendars, and internal communications, along with marketing, productivity, and operational information. The bankruptcy court is now expected to examine those concerns before deciding whether the Google transaction can proceed.
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Google is set to acquire a huge trove of data from bankrupt Spirit Airlines for $10 million, but a flight attendants’ union is warning that employee information could still be exposed. Google’s artificial intelligence ambitions have collided with an unlikely source: the digital remains of a bankrupt airline.

Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations in May after years of financial pressure, is attempting to sell off its remaining assets through bankruptcy proceedings. Among those assets is an enormous collection of corporate data that Google wants to acquire for $10 million.

The proposed deal, however, has triggered a privacy fight that could determine how employee data from failed companies can be sold and repurposed for AI.

What Is Google Buying From Spirit Airlines?

The data package reportedly includes employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, calendars, and internal communications, along with marketing, productivity, and operational information.

The broader dataset also includes business records involving bookings and frequent-flyer activity, as well as human resources information.

Spirit has said the records being sold will be de-identified and will not contain customer information or personally identifiable information.

Google has also said it will not receive personal information as part of the transaction.

But that has not ended concerns.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents Spirit’s cabin crew, has formally objected to the proposed sale.

Union Warns Data Could Potentially Be Reconstructed

The union is seeking additional protections for flight attendants and restrictions on transferring employee-related information.

One concern is that the sale agreement requires connections between different datasets to remain intact.

According to the union, preserving those links could potentially make it possible to reconstruct information about individuals or small groups, even if obvious identifying details have been removed.

That creates a bigger question for the AI industry: Is data truly anonymous if separate pieces of information can eventually be connected?

The bankruptcy court is now expected to examine those concerns before deciding whether the Google transaction can proceed.

Google Says the Data Could Improve AI Products

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company had agreed to purchase part of Spirit’s enterprise dataset.

The company said the information could help with product development and AI models, but stressed that it would not receive personal information.

The deal highlights how valuable corporate data has become in the artificial intelligence boom.

Internal documents, operational records and historical business information can potentially provide models with useful patterns and context that are difficult to reproduce through publicly available information alone.

Spirit’s data could also offer insights into airline operations, including scheduling, productivity, marketing, and commercial activity.

Another AI Company Also Wanted the Data

Google was not the only bidder.

AI company Mercor reportedly offered $7.5 million, putting Google’s $10 million proposal ahead of the competition.

The sale is unusual because bankrupt airlines are typically acquired as functioning businesses, meaning their data remains within the acquiring airline.

Spirit Airlines’ collapse is different.

The carrier became the first significant U.S. airline in roughly 25 years to completely halt operations rather than be absorbed into another airline.

That has left its digital assets available for individual sale.

Bankruptcy Court Delays Decision

The proposed sale was initially scheduled for a bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday.

However, the hearing has now been delayed until September 9 after the flight attendants’ union filed its objection.

The court will have to weigh the potential value of Spirit’s data against concerns surrounding employee privacy and whether supposedly de-identified information can be reliably protected.

The case could ultimately become an important test for the growing market in AI training data, particularly when that data comes from companies that have collapsed or entered bankruptcy.

For former Spirit employees and customers, the unusual sale raises an uncomfortable question: What happens to your digital footprint when the company holding it disappears?

  • Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court
  • Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

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