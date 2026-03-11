Kim Jong Un Watches North Korea Missile Tests With Daughter Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un observed the launch of strategic cruise missiles fired from a naval destroyer, according to state media reports released Wednesday. The tests took place amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula during joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. Images published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency showed Kim watching the missile launches on a screen with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, from a conference room. The missiles were reportedly launched from the naval destroyer Choe Hyon.

Officials said the cruise missiles successfully struck targets located on islands off North Korea’s western coast.

Kim’s Daughter Appears at Key Military Event

Accompanying the North Korean leader during the observation was his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who has increasingly appeared at important state events since late 2022.

Although the state news report did not explicitly identify her in its official dispatch, images confirmed her presence alongside Kim during the weapons demonstration.

South Korean intelligence officials have previously suggested that Kim Ju Ae, believed to be about 13 years old, could potentially be groomed as a future successor. Her repeated appearances at military parades, missile launches, and defense events have fueled speculation about her political role in the secretive regime.

Missile Tests Coincide With US–South Korea Military Drills

The weapons launch occurred shortly after the start of the annual joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. The drills, known as Freedom Shield, began earlier this week and are scheduled to run for 11 days.

The exercise primarily involves computer-simulated command operations and is accompanied by field training activities designed to strengthen military coordination between the allies.

North Korea has long condemned these drills, describing them as rehearsals for a potential invasion. Pyongyang frequently responds to the exercises with its own missile tests or military demonstrations.

North Korea Emphasizes Nuclear Deterrence

According to the report by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of maintaining what he described as a “powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent.”

The missile launches were intended to demonstrate the strategic capabilities of North Korea’s navy and ensure troops are familiar with operating advanced weapons systems.

Kim Jong Un also reportedly described the tests as part of the country’s efforts to strengthen its offensive defense posture.

Warning From Kim Yo Jong

North Korea’s response to the military exercises was reinforced by remarks from Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister and a senior government official.

She criticized the joint drills by the United States and South Korea, calling them evidence of hostile intentions toward North Korea. Kim Yo Jong warned that the country would continue to demonstrate the strength of its military deterrence.

Her comments signal that Pyongyang may conduct additional weapons tests or military demonstrations during the ongoing drills.

Growing Focus on Succession and Military Strength

The presence of Kim Ju Ae at another major military event highlights the increasing visibility of the leader’s daughter on the national stage.

Combined with North Korea’s continued weapons testing and its strong rhetoric against the United States and South Korea, the event reflects both the regime’s focus on military strength and the growing speculation surrounding the future leadership of the country.