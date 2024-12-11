Amber Heard Embraces Madrid Life as She Prepares for Baby No. 2

Amber Heard was recently spotted enjoying a casual outing at a local bakery in Madrid, Spain, with her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, just days after confirming she is expecting her second child. The actress, best known for her role in Aquaman and as Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, looked relaxed as she navigated her errands in her adopted city. Amber Heard, dressed comfortably in light-wash jeans, a grey top, and a winter trench coat, accessorized her ensemble with a black cap and sunglasses. Photographs from the outing captured her holding a brown paper bag from the bakery and carrying a Peppa Pig backpack for her daughter, who was bundled up in a striped pink outfit and a colourful jacket.

New Beginnings in Spain

Amber Heard has been living in Spain since late 2022, seeking a quieter and more private life after a turbulent period in the public eye. Following her loss in the high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, she relocated with her daughter, initially settling in Majorca before moving to Madrid. Heard has reportedly embraced Spanish culture and is hiring a tutor to help her and Oonagh master the language and integrate into their new community.

A source close to Amber Heard shared, “Most people she met in Spain either didn’t know about her past or didn’t care. She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbours. With Amber’s ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start.”

Growing Family

The announcement of Amber Heard’s pregnancy came earlier this month, with her representative confirming, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice it to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Her first child, Oonagh, was born via surrogacy in 2021, marking a significant moment in Heard’s life. At the time, she commented on her decision to embrace motherhood independently, stating, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

As Amber Heard prepares to welcome her second child, she appears focused on creating a peaceful life in Madrid for her growing family. Once known only as Johnny Depp’s wife, today, with a supportive community and the past behind her, the actress can embrace this new chapter with optimism and joy.