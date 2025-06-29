Jake Paul Stuns Chávez Jr., Drops F-Bomb on Booing Crowd After Career-Defining Victory

Jake Paul made the loudest statement of his boxing career yet—inside the ring and out. On Saturday night, the YouTuber-turned-fighter defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision, then turned to a hostile, booing crowd and told them to “shut the f— up.”

In what many had deemed the riskiest fight of his career, Jake Paul (now 12-1, 7 KOs) stepped into the ring against a legacy opponent in Julio César Chávez Jr. (54-8-2), son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr. Despite the lopsided crowd support for Chávez, Paul controlled the fight from the opening bell at the Honda Center in Anaheim, delivering a poised, technical performance that showcased how far he’s come since his debut as a novelty act.

“All the boos are words,” Jake Paul declared post-fight. “And actions speak louder than words, so y’all can shut the f— up! I just beat your boy’s a–, easy work, year five, and I’m just getting started!”







A One-Sided Affair—Until It Wasn’t

Though Chávez Jr. brought pedigree and experience, he looked sluggish and disinterested through the early rounds. Jake Paul took advantage, dominating the center of the ring and landing crisp jabs while Chávez seemed hesitant to engage. The former champion didn’t start throwing with intent until the sixth round and showed flashes of life in the ninth, but by then, the damage was done.

The final scorecards read 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 in favor of Jake Paul, with The Associated Press scoring it 97-93 as well. The fight was never really in doubt.

Legacy vs. Momentum

At 39, Chávez Jr. showed the wear of a long and inconsistent career, with many critics pointing to his failure to live up to his father’s storied name. Still, he was by far the most experienced and credible boxer Jake Paul has ever faced—and yet, Paul looked more like the professional on Saturday night.

“I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last,” Chávez said after the fight. “He’s strong. I don’t think he’s ready for champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

Jake Paul disagreed—clearly. And the crowd, largely Chávez loyalists, made their displeasure known with loud boos that echoed throughout the arena, only to be met with Paul’s defiant, expletive-laced response.

What’s Next?

With this latest win, Jake Paul continues to blur the lines between boxing spectacle and legitimate sport. He’s now 5.5 years into his pro career, and after beating a former world champion, his critics are running out of excuses.

“Easy work,” he called it. If he keeps winning, his next opponent may have to be a current world titleholder—and the world will be watching.