Chris Martin Warns Fans After Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Scandal Takes Down Tech CEO

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has officially addressed the elephant in the stadium following the now-viral Kiss Cam scandal that sparked a corporate meltdown and led to the resignation of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

During Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop in Madison, Wisconsin, Chris Martin indirectly referring to the Andy Byron instance, offered fans a cheeky but pointed warning before launching into the concert’s interactive portion: “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now,” Chris Martin joked while grinning. “We’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

The seemingly innocent moment comes just days after the band’s July 16 performance at Gillette Stadium, where the Kiss Cam unintentionally exposed what many believe was a romantic affair between Andy Byron and his company Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.







As Chris Martin serenaded couples during the improvised “Jumbotron Song”, the camera landed on Andy Byron with his arm around Kristin Cabot. What followed was pure chaos: Kristin Cabot turned away, covering her face, while Andy Byron ducked out of the shot, prompting Coldplay’s Chris Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

That one-liner would prove prophetic. Within 72 hours, Astronomer’s board launched a formal investigation, and Andy Byron was placed on leave. By Saturday, the company confirmed his resignation. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot, who divorced in 2022, remains with the company. Andy Byron, however, appears to still be married, according to public records.

The incident has sparked discussions about public exposure, corporate accountability, and how seemingly harmless concert features can disrupt personal and professional lives.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, known for his lighthearted stage presence with Music of the Spheres World Tour, seems to be taking the fallout seriously—choosing humor and a bit of caution to avoid another PR storm.

As fans continue to flock to Coldplay’s sold-out shows, one thing’s clear: the Kiss Cam will never feel quite the same again.