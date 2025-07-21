Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Mourns Tragic Accidental Shooting of 13-Year-Old Grandson

Connect with us

A tragic accident has shaken the family of reality TV icon Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, after his 13-year-old step-grandson, Anthony Zecca, was accidentally shot and killed by his own father, Gregory Zecca, over the weekend.

According to a TMZ report, the accidental shooting occurred Saturday evening in an apartment in Naples, Florida. Local authorities responded to an emergency call around 8 p.m., describing the event as an “isolated incident” with no arrests made at the time of reporting. An active investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the firearm discharge.

Anthony Zecca, the son of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s stepson Gregory Zecca—who works alongside the 72-year-old bounty hunter on his enforcement team—was reportedly shot inside the home and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.



In a heart-wrenching statement provided to TMZ, Chapman and his wife Francie Frane Chapman said: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

They have requested privacy during this period of mourning as they try to navigate a devastating personal loss that has sent ripples across fans and followers of the long-running reality television star.

Dog the Bounty Hunter gained national fame with his self-titled TV show, which aired from 2004 to 2012, showcasing his adventures as a bail bondsman and bounty hunter. Alongside his late wife, Beth Chapman, Duane became a staple of early reality television. The couple continued their work with spinoffs like Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (2013–2015) and Dog’s Most Wanted in 2019.

The latest tragedy is another somber chapter in Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s life. In recent years, he has dealt with personal grief, including Beth Chapman’s passing in 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Duane married Francie in 2021, after the death of her husband, and the two bonded over shared grief. Gregory Zecca is Francie’s son from her previous marriage.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who has 13 children from six different relationships, has long described his family as his greatest strength—and now, one of its youngest members is gone.

As public debate continues to intensify around gun safety in homes, this high-profile incident puts a heartbreaking spotlight on the dangers of unsecured firearms, even within responsible households.

The tragic death of 13-year-old Anthony serves as a stark reminder of how one moment of mishandling can change lives forever. The Chapman family now joins a growing list of American families grappling with accidental firearm fatalities—a devastating issue that continues to haunt communities nationwide.


July 21, 2025
