Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology Chris Martin Kiss Cam

E! News

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In what might be the most unexpected tech scandal of the year, fast-growing data-ops startup Astronomer has become the center of viral internet drama—not for its AI software or analytics tools, but due to a Coldplay concert crowd kiss cam and what social media believes is an alleged affair between its CEO and HR chief. The clip—uploaded late Wednesday—has skyrocketed past 34 million views on TikTok alone, with X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram joining the frenzy. Internet sleuths quickly identified the pair as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer’s Chief of Human Resources.

At Coldplay’s concert Wednesday night in Foxborough, this TikTok clip captured a couple on the jumbotron mid-embrace, prompting frontman Chris Martin to cheekily quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Neither Andy Byron nor Kirstin Cabot has commented publicly, and Astronomer’s New York office has yet to release a statement, despite multiple media requests.



Memes, Fake Apologies, and Misinformation Flood Social Media

What began as a viral moment has spiraled into meme-fueled chaos. Internet users reacted instantly with jokes, GIFs, and memes labeling the couple as “Airflow Cheaters”—a nod to Astronomer’s flagship product, Astro, which is powered by Apache Airflow.

Fake statements began circulating rapidly after Astronomer’s Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s kiss cam moment. One widely shared post—a fabricated apology supposedly from Andy Byron—addressed “my family, my wife, and our wonderful employees.” That post has garnered more than 3.5 million views, despite being entirely false.

Another viral fake post, attributed to Coldplay’s official account, joked: “Starting with our next show, we’re introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces.” That, too, was debunked, but not before gaining tens of thousands of shares.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kevonstage (@kevonstage)

Tech, TikTok, and Trouble

For a company like Astronomer, which touts itself as “empowering data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, and AI to life,” the unintended virality is threatening to overshadow its tech credibility. The firm serves over 700 enterprise clients, including major names in finance, healthcare, and media.

Founded on a promise of trust, scalability, and innovation, Astronomer’s brand image is now entangled in pop-culture controversy. And in an era where TikTok trends can alter a company’s fate overnight, the stakes are very real.

Whether or not the alleged “affair” is confirmed, one thing is clear: a single Coldplay kiss cam moment has turned a backend data company into a front-page spectacle.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology Chris Martin Kiss Cam

Coldplay Kiss Cam has Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief in Viral Storm of Memes, Fake apology
By July 18, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed Nico Hulkenberg

Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed
By July 18, 2025
Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite

Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite
By July 18, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat Wireless festival DJ Zack Bia BenDaDonn, retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat
By July 17, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You Ani, Valentine and Rudi Panda

Step Aside, Siri: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Emotional AI Companions That Flirt, Tease, and Remember You
By July 18, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
To Top
Loading...