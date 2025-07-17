Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot

E! News

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief

Sound Plunge
Published on

What started as a wholesome moment at a Coldplay concert has turned into a social media firestorm and a potential career-ending scandal for the CEO of a billion-dollar tech firm. Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were thrust into the spotlight Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium—but not for reasons they’d ever want trending.

During Coldplay’s performance, frontman Chris Martin decided to spice up the show with a classic kiss cam segment, a light-hearted staple of large-scale concerts. But when the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the crowd reaction quickly shifted from cheers to gasps.



Caught Red-Handed on the “Coldplay Cheater Kiss Cam”

The footage, which has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, shows the pair sitting far too cozy for comfort. Andy Byron, a married man, had his arms around Kristin Cabot, who leaned in with a smile. But the moment they realized they were on camera, panic took over. Byron ducked behind a barrier like a deer caught in headlights, while Cabot buried her face in embarrassment.

That’s when Chris Martin delivered the fatal blow. “Oh what—either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Chris Martin joked, unaware of the viral bombshell he had just set off.

The internet didn’t waste time. Users clipped the moment, added dramatic captions, and within hours, the term “Coldplay Cheater Cam” was trending across platforms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kevonstage (@kevonstage)

Millions of Views, Countless Theories, and Zero Comment

Neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has responded publicly about the Coldplay kiss cam incident, but the internet has already rendered its verdict.

Social media reactions have been brutal:

“They tried to hide, but exposed themselves instead.”

“You can’t win trust if you’re losing morals.”

“Imagine if his wife and her husband are Coldplay fans…”

Support has flooded in for CEO Astronomer Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, with strangers tagging her in viral posts and urging her to “check social media now.

From Boardroom Power Duo to Viral Meme

According to LinkedIn, Andy Byron has led Astronomer—a respected data orchestration firm—since July 2023, with clients spanning the finance and media sectors. Kritstin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, joined nine months ago, touting her ability to “win trust at all levels.” Ironically, that trust is now in tatters.

What was once a polished executive team now finds itself at the centre of a public relations disaster, all thanks to an Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam accidental moment under the stadium lights. As one user quipped, “It wasn’t the kiss cam. It was the karma cam.”


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
By July 17, 2025
Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief
By July 17, 2025
Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure? Boeing Dreamliner Pilot

Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure?
By July 17, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat Wireless festival DJ Zack Bia BenDaDonn, retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat
By July 17, 2025
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
By July 17, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development

Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development
By July 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...