Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief

What started as a wholesome moment at a Coldplay concert has turned into a social media firestorm and a potential career-ending scandal for the CEO of a billion-dollar tech firm. Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were thrust into the spotlight Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium—but not for reasons they’d ever want trending.

During Coldplay’s performance, frontman Chris Martin decided to spice up the show with a classic kiss cam segment, a light-hearted staple of large-scale concerts. But when the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the crowd reaction quickly shifted from cheers to gasps.







Caught Red-Handed on the “Coldplay Cheater Kiss Cam”

The footage, which has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, shows the pair sitting far too cozy for comfort. Andy Byron, a married man, had his arms around Kristin Cabot, who leaned in with a smile. But the moment they realized they were on camera, panic took over. Byron ducked behind a barrier like a deer caught in headlights, while Cabot buried her face in embarrassment.

That’s when Chris Martin delivered the fatal blow. “Oh what—either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Chris Martin joked, unaware of the viral bombshell he had just set off.

The internet didn’t waste time. Users clipped the moment, added dramatic captions, and within hours, the term “Coldplay Cheater Cam” was trending across platforms.

Millions of Views, Countless Theories, and Zero Comment

Neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has responded publicly about the Coldplay kiss cam incident, but the internet has already rendered its verdict.

Social media reactions have been brutal:

“They tried to hide, but exposed themselves instead.”

“You can’t win trust if you’re losing morals.”

“Imagine if his wife and her husband are Coldplay fans…”

Support has flooded in for CEO Astronomer Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, with strangers tagging her in viral posts and urging her to “check social media now.”

From Boardroom Power Duo to Viral Meme

According to LinkedIn, Andy Byron has led Astronomer—a respected data orchestration firm—since July 2023, with clients spanning the finance and media sectors. Kritstin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, joined nine months ago, touting her ability to “win trust at all levels.” Ironically, that trust is now in tatters.

What was once a polished executive team now finds itself at the centre of a public relations disaster, all thanks to an Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam accidental moment under the stadium lights. As one user quipped, “It wasn’t the kiss cam. It was the karma cam.”