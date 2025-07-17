Connie Francis Dies at 87, Just Months After TikTok Revives Her 1960s Hit

Legendary pop icon Connie Francis, who broke barriers as the first female artist to top the U.S. Billboard charts, has passed away at the age of 87. Her passing comes only months after an unexpected resurgence of one of her 1960s tracks, “Pretty Little Baby,” went viral on TikTok, capturing the hearts of a new generation.

Connie Francis, born Concetta Rosemarie Franconero in Brooklyn, New York, had recently been hospitalized for pelvic pain caused by a fracture. While receiving treatment, she was diagnosed with pneumonia and passed away peacefully on Wednesday night, her record label president, Ron Roberts, confirmed.

Known for chart-topping hits like Stupid Cupid, Lipstick On Your Collar, and her breakout smash Who’s Sorry Now, Connie Francis was more than a pop star—she was a cultural force. She became the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960 with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool,” paving the way for future female pop artists.







Her legacy experienced a sudden revival earlier this year when her lesser-known 1962 ballad “Pretty Little Baby” exploded on TikTok. From lip-syncs by Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to romantic montages from social influencers, the track became an overnight sensation. One video, by Brooke Monk and Sam Dezz, racked up more than 158 million views. Even ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog shared a tribute, citing Francis as a lifelong inspiration.

In a candid interview with People magazine, Connie Francis admitted she barely remembered the song before its viral comeback. “To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome,” she said.

Connie Francis’s journey to stardom was anything but smooth. After enduring multiple rejections, she finally scored a deal with MGM Records—thanks to a demo named “Freddy,” which coincidentally shared the name of the label president’s son. But it was her father’s insistence on recording the old-time tune Who’s Sorry Now that became her saving grace. Dick Clark’s praise on American Bandstand catapulted her to fame in 1958.

Yet behind the glitz was a life marked by profound personal trauma. In 1974, Francis was raped in a motel after a performance—a crime that haunted her for decades. She later became a fierce advocate for rape survivors and mental health awareness, working with organizations like Women Against Rape and Mental Health America.

Despite facing depression, losing her brother to a mob-related hit, and battling bipolar disorder, Francis returned to performing in the ’80s and remained active into her seventies.

With over 70 albums recorded and a voice that transcended language barriers—often releasing songs in Italian, German, Spanish, and Japanese—Connie Francis helped define the sound of an era.

Her music may have been born in the age of vinyl, but her impact lives on through viral streams and digital tributes. As the world mourns her loss, one thing is clear: Pretty Little Baby Connie Francis wasn’t just the voice of the ’60s—she’s now the voice of timeless legacy.