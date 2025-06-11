Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies in Shocking Abuse Trial: “I Felt Like I Was Reading My Own Sexual Trauma”

In devastating courtroom testimony that could define the outcome of one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in years, a woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of violent abuse and sexual coercion during their relationship, freak-offs— claims that echo earlier allegations made by singer Cassie Ventura.

The woman, who took the stand for a third consecutive day, described a harrowing June 2024 night when Sean Diddy Combs allegedly punched her in the face, choked her, and forced her into a drug-fueled sexual encounter with a male sex worker. The incident allegedly took place at her California residence just months before federal authorities arrested Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“He chased me, beat me, and then made me cover up my injuries to take part in one of his so-called ‘freak-offs,’” Jane told the jury, visibly emotional. “I didn’t want to. I kept saying no.”







The federal case against Sean Diddy Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, could result in a life sentence if convicted. Jane’s disturbing account is among several that have surfaced, painting a picture of repeated abuse tied to what prosecutors say is a long-standing pattern of sexual exploitation and psychological control.

Jane recounted that the June 18, 2024, night began as a romantic evening but spiralled into terror after she confronted Combs about alleged infidelity. He reportedly broke down doors, slammed her into counters, and eventually dragged her across the property.

“He smacked me so hard I fell in the shower. Then he told me to fix my hair, put on makeup, and prepare for what was coming,” she said.

Her injuries from that night reportedly included a black eye and welts across her face.

Jane also spoke about the psychological toll of reading Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit, which Sean Diddy Combs swiftly settled for $20 million. “It was like reading my own trauma, word for word,” she testified. “It was ‘hotel nights,’ ‘debauchery,’ ‘freak-offs’ — all of it.”

Cassie Ventura had previously revealed that Sean Diddy Combs orchestrated weekly sex marathons involving male sex workers, often drug-fueled and non-consensual. Jane said her own experiences aligned exactly with Ventura’s, and that Combs threatened her housing security if she didn’t comply.

“You’re not going to ruin my night,” he allegedly said, handing her an ecstasy pill.

Despite the breakup following his arrest, Jane said Sean Diddy Combs still pays her rent. “I just pray for his healing,” she said as she left the stand.

Jane’s cross-examination by Sean Diddy Combs’ defense team begins Tuesday as the trial enters its fifth week, inching toward what could be a pivotal verdict in a case that has already deeply rocked the entertainment world.