Sean Diddy Combs Faces Explosive Sexual Assault Lawsuit from a Male Escort

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once a dominant force in the music industry, is now entangled in another legal battle as a male escort has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on February 26. He claims that in 2012, Combs drugged and assaulted him in a New York City hotel room.

According to the lawsuit, Doe met Sean Combs through his Florida-based male companion service before traveling to New York City at Sean Diddy Combs’ invitation. Once inside the Intercontinental Hotel suite, Doe alleges that he was forced to engage in sexual acts with a woman who was also present. The lawsuit further claims that Combs provided Doe with a water bottle to drink from and rubbed baby oil on him, which caused him to feel disoriented and unable to control his body. He then alleges that Combs sexually assaulted him.

Chilling Threats and Intimidation

Following the alleged assault, Doe claims that Combs threatened him into silence, issuing a terrifying warning. According to Doe, Sean Diddy Combs said, “You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? I’m not f—ing playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f— do you think can happen to you?”

Doe’s lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for emotional distress and punitive and exemplary damages. His attorneys, Eric M. Baum, Adriana Alcalde, and Brian Silber, have emphasized that Doe fully cooperates with law enforcement.

Diddy’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Sean Combs’ legal representatives have strongly denied the accusations, dismissing the lawsuit as baseless and defamatory. In a statement to Billboard, his attorneys argued that anyone can file a lawsuit but that the judicial system will ultimately determine the truth. They insisted that Sean Combs has never engaged in sexual assault or sex trafficking and expressed confidence that he would clear his name in court.

Criminal Trial and Potential Life Sentence

This lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal troubles facing Sean Combs. The disgraced music mogul is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting his criminal trial set for May 5.

Combs is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and if convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. The severity of these allegations has caused an irreparable decline in his public image, with former industry allies distancing themselves from him.

The Fall of a Hip-Hop Mogul

Once a trailblazer in hip-hop, Combs built Bad Boy Records, expanded into alcohol and fashion ventures, and cemented himself as a cultural icon. However, his reputation is now crumbling under the weight of multiple allegations.

With both civil and criminal cases moving forward, the music industry and the public are watching closely. Will one of hip-hop’s biggest figures survive these legal battles, or is this the final chapter of his once-legendary career?