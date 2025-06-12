Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos

In what promises to be a must-watch Twitch moment, Drake and Kai Cenat are set to go live tonight at 8 PM EST for a much-anticipated review of finalists in the “Somebody Loves Me” music video contest. But the buzz isn’t just about the $15,000 creative prize—it’s also about the legal thunderclouds looming overhead.

The stream, hosted on Kai Cenat’s official Twitch channel, is the culmination of a global contest launched in May by Drake and PartyNextDoor, inviting aspiring video directors to pitch their vision for the official “Somebody Loves Me” music video. From thousands of submissions, 20 standout treatments will be selected to receive funding and potentially be turned into full-scale productions. But behind the creativity lies unexpected controversy.

A Stream Full of Surprises

Initially scheduled for June 11, the livestream was postponed by a day due to the sheer volume of entries. In a statement, Kai Cenat shared his excitement and the challenge of narrowing down selections: “We were blown away by the creativity… Tomorrow, Drake & I gonna go through some of the submissions with you guys, share some of my favorites, and some of the not-so-good ones, and let y’all know who’s getting that $15K to make their dream real!”







With a guest lineup that includes one of the world’s most prominent artists and one of Twitch’s most beloved personalities, expectations are sky-high.

Legal Drama Adds Unwanted Hype

What no one expected was the UMG lawsuit bombshell that exploded just days before the event. In an ongoing legal battle involving Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Twitch creators like Kai Cenat, RDC World, and Zias were named in court documents for streaming moments allegedly tied to the promotion of Drake’s diss track “Family Matters.”

Kai Cenat appeared visibly stunned on stream when he discovered his inclusion, claiming he was merely asked by Drake to “stay live” until the track dropped. What was meant to be casual hype suddenly became grounds for potential litigation.

Creators in the Spotlight

Despite the tension, tonight’s stream is set to shift focus back to the power of grassroots creativity. For 20 filmmakers, this is more than a livestream—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime launchpad. Backed by a $15,000 production budget, the finalists will receive direct exposure, constructive feedback, and the chance to create with backing from one of music’s most influential forces.

Whether you’re tuning in for the legal tea, the creative brilliance, or the unfiltered commentary, one thing’s for sure: all eyes are on Twitch tonight.