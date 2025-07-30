Doja Cat Trolls Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘Great Jeans’ Ad—Maybe She is Right

Internet outrage and pop culture satire collided this week as Doja Cat entered the viral fray surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle campaign. The rapper, known for her irreverent takes and meme-ready sense of humor, posted a video spoofing the now-infamous “jeans/genes” ad—and her exaggerated parody has already racked up over 11 million views.

The original American Eagle campaign, featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, attempts a clever play on the homophones “jeans” and “genes,” with the actress saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blue.” However, the delivery, the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” and the campaign’s heavy focus on her blonde hair and blue eyes have sparked backlash. Critics accused the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad of subtly promoting eugenics-coded beauty standards, with some comparing it to “Nazi propaganda wrapped in denim.”

In her now-viral video, the pop provocateur recreates Sydney Sweeney’s lines word-for-word but delivers them in a cartoonishly exaggerated Southern drawl, complete with a deliberately butchered “bleee” instead of “blue.” It’s a simple 15-second spoof—but it hit like a cultural sledgehammer. Within 24 hours, the video amassed 2.5 million likes, trended across X (formerly Twitter), and fueled even more discourse over whether Sydney Sweeney’s campaign was tone-deaf, racist, or just poorly executed.

“Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney is the cultural reset we didn’t know we needed,” one user wrote. Others called the video “performance art” and praised Doja for “cutting through the corporate cringe with Gen Z-level shade.”

Meanwhile, American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney have remained silent amid the growing controversy.

The controversy adds fuel to the broader discussion surrounding beauty, whiteness, and marketing in fashion and entertainment, particularly at a time when cultural symbols are dissected instantly and relentlessly online.

It’s not the first time Sydney Sweeney has found herself in hot water. In June, a viral campaign from soap brand Dr. Squatch was slammed as “antifeminist” for promoting soap allegedly made from her bathwater. Sydney Sweeney has since addressed public scrutiny, telling NME, “I’m just being me… There’s not anything I can do.”

As for Doja Cat, the mock ad comes ahead of her new album Vie, her first since 2023’s Scarlet. She’s described the upcoming project as “pop-driven with heavy visuals”—and her latest video may be a preview of the aesthetic savagery to come.

Whether fans see Doja Cat’s spoof as comedy, commentary, or both, one thing is clear: when pop stars and ad campaigns collide, the internet is never far from turning it into a cultural moment.