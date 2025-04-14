Doja Cat Teases Tracklist for New Album Vie and Previews New Music

Doja Cat is revving up for a major musical return with her upcoming studio album, Vie. On April 13, the Grammy-winning rapper and singer gave fans an exciting glimpse into what’s coming next by revealing a 16-track working list for the much-anticipated project. Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the tracklist includes titles like “Turn The Lights On,” “Lipstain,” “Acts Of Service,” and “Jealous Type,” which has already been previewed on her Instagram. While fans are thrilled to see familiar snippets making the cut, one fan-favourite didn’t appear on the list — a previously teased track titled “Crack.” Doja addressed its absence head-on in the caption: “Don’t ask me where ‘Crack’ is [right now].”

A New Era Takes Shape

Vie marks a new creative chapter for Doja Cat following her 2023 album Scarlet. Since first announcing the project in February, the artist has been dropping subtle hints and song snippets across her social media platforms. Last month, during a live stream, she previewed several unreleased songs, including “Lipstain” and “Acts Of Service,” both of which now appear on the Vie working tracklist.

Doja Cat’s ability to switch between rap, pop, and R&B has been a key to her mainstream success, and judging by the variety in song titles — from the seductive “Kink” to the emotional “Come Back” — Vie promises to explore a wide range of moods and sonic textures.

The Working Tracklist for

Vie

Here’s the current lineup Doja shared with her fans:

Turn The Lights On Slide One More Time Make It Up Lipstain Kink Jealous Type I Like You Happy Gorgeous Couples Therapy Come Back Cards Amen All Mine Acts Of Service

While this may not be the final list, fans are already analyzing the themes and guessing the potential vibes of each track. Some anticipate that Vie could blend the vulnerability and experimentation of Scarlet with the bolder, more dynamic persona Doja Cat has developed since breaking onto the scene.

Fans Ready But Cautious

If there’s one thing Doja Cat’s fanbase has learned over time, it’s to expect the unexpected. Leading up to Scarlet, the artist frequently teased titles and scrapped them at the last minute, reworking her ideas until the final moments. That unpredictability is part of her creative charm — but also a reason fans are cautiously optimistic about the current tracklist.

Still, the new previews, especially the Instagram snippet of “Jealous Type,” have sparked renewed excitement. The song seems to mix catchy melodies with playful, emotionally charged lyrics — a signature Doja Cat recipe.

When Is Vie Dropping?

There’s no official release date for Vie yet, but with the working tracklist revealed and multiple previews shared, the rollout seems to be in motion. Whether Vie sticks to the current version or evolves further, one thing is certain: Doja Cat’s new era is almost here — and her fans are more than ready.