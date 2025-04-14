Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Doja Cat Teases Tracklist for New Album Vie and Previews New Music

Doja Cat Teases Tracklist for New Album Vie and Previews New Music

Album Announcement

Doja Cat Teases Tracklist for New Album Vie and Previews New Music

Sound Plunge
Published on

Doja Cat is revving up for a major musical return with her upcoming studio album, Vie. On April 13, the Grammy-winning rapper and singer gave fans an exciting glimpse into what’s coming next by revealing a 16-track working list for the much-anticipated project. Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the tracklist includes titles like “Turn The Lights On,” “Lipstain,” “Acts Of Service,” and “Jealous Type,” which has already been previewed on her Instagram. While fans are thrilled to see familiar snippets making the cut, one fan-favourite didn’t appear on the list — a previously teased track titled “Crack.” Doja addressed its absence head-on in the caption: “Don’t ask me where ‘Crack’ is [right now].”

A New Era Takes Shape

Vie marks a new creative chapter for Doja Cat following her 2023 album Scarlet. Since first announcing the project in February, the artist has been dropping subtle hints and song snippets across her social media platforms. Last month, during a live stream, she previewed several unreleased songs, including “Lipstain” and “Acts Of Service,” both of which now appear on the Vie working tracklist.

Doja Cat’s ability to switch between rap, pop, and R&B has been a key to her mainstream success, and judging by the variety in song titles — from the seductive “Kink” to the emotional “Come Back” — Vie promises to explore a wide range of moods and sonic textures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

The Working Tracklist for

Vie

Here’s the current lineup Doja shared with her fans:

  1. Turn The Lights On

  2. Slide

  3. One More Time

  4. Make It Up

  5. Lipstain

  6. Kink

  7. Jealous Type

  8. I Like You

  9. Happy

  10. Gorgeous

  11. Couples Therapy

  12. Come Back

  13. Cards

  14. Amen

  15. All Mine

  16. Acts Of Service

While this may not be the final list, fans are already analyzing the themes and guessing the potential vibes of each track. Some anticipate that Vie could blend the vulnerability and experimentation of Scarlet with the bolder, more dynamic persona Doja Cat has developed since breaking onto the scene.

Fans Ready But Cautious

If there’s one thing Doja Cat’s fanbase has learned over time, it’s to expect the unexpected. Leading up to Scarlet, the artist frequently teased titles and scrapped them at the last minute, reworking her ideas until the final moments. That unpredictability is part of her creative charm — but also a reason fans are cautiously optimistic about the current tracklist.

Still, the new previews, especially the Instagram snippet of “Jealous Type,” have sparked renewed excitement. The song seems to mix catchy melodies with playful, emotionally charged lyrics — a signature Doja Cat recipe.

When Is Vie Dropping?

There’s no official release date for Vie yet, but with the working tracklist revealed and multiple previews shared, the rollout seems to be in motion. Whether Vie sticks to the current version or evolves further, one thing is certain: Doja Cat’s new era is almost here — and her fans are more than ready.

Jack Harlow & Doja Cat Turn Up the Heat in Star-Studded “Just Us” Video


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set Posty

Post Malone Closes Coachella With a Genre-Bending, Heartfelt Set
By April 14, 2025
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO UFC president Dana White, and musician Kid Rock MAGA Ronald Regan “liberal sphincters tightened”

Bill Maher Surprises Viewers with Unexpectedly Warm Take on Trump Dinner
By April 12, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159% Ethereum Bitcoin Web# ecosystem DeFi BTC ETH

Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159%
By April 14, 2025
Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross $$$4U PartyNextDoor Nokia

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...