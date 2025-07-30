Connect with us

Diddy Requests $50M Bond After Acquittal on Major Charges, Awaits Sentencing in Federal Jail

Sean Diddy Combs Requests $50M Bond After Acquittal on Major Charges, Awaits Sentencing in Federal Jail

Diddy Requests $50M Bond After Acquittal on Major Charges, Awaits Sentencing in Federal Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in headlines—and this time, he’s not dropping beats but fighting to be freed. The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul has filed a motion asking a judge to release him from jail on a staggering $50 million bond as he awaits sentencing on federal charges related to prostitution.

Earlier this month,  Sean Diddy Combs was acquitted of the most serious federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which could have landed him in prison for life. However, he was found guilty on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, for allegedly flying male escorts across the country for sexual encounters involving himself and his girlfriend.

Despite being cleared of the harshest allegations, Sean Diddy Combs remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, and his legal team says it’s unjust.



“Diddy Shouldn’t Be in Jail,” Says Lawyer

In a Tuesday court filing, Sean Diddy Combs’s attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Diddy is being treated unfairly. “Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” said Agnifilo. “He may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john.”

Marc Agnifilo noted that most individuals convicted of similar offenses are typically released pending sentencing, especially when there’s no conviction on more serious charges.

The defense also cited dangerous conditions at MDC Brooklyn, a facility notorious for housing high-profile inmates like R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Diddy’s Day in Court: Sentencing Set for October 3 as Music Mogul Faces Prison Time

Prosecutors Say Sean Diddy Combs Is a Flight Risk

Federal prosecutors have previously opposed Sean Diddy Combs’ bond, calling him a flight risk. Despite his wealth and fame, they argue that his global connections and access to private travel make it easier for him to disappear before sentencing, which is scheduled for October.

After the July 2 verdict, Marc Agnifilo made an immediate plea for Combs’s release. Still, Judge Arun Subramanian denied it, stating the rapper had not demonstrated a “lack of danger to any person or the community.”

Now, with a formal motion and a massive $50 million bond offer on the table, all eyes are on the court’s next move.

Though Diddy escaped the most damaging outcome, he still faces up to 10 years in prison if given the maximum sentence on the remaining convictions. His legal team is expected to argue for leniency, citing the absence of trafficking charges and his cooperation with the investigation.

Whether the judge will grant Sean Diddy Combs’s bond request to await sentencing in freedom remains unclear—but in the court of public opinion, the debate over celebrity justice has already begun.


