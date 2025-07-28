Connect with us

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Divides Internet: Empowering or Tone-Deaf?

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Divides Internet: Empowering or Tone-Deaf?

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Divides Internet: Empowering or Tone-Deaf?

Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle campaign is turning heads—and not always for the right reasons. The “Euphoria” star’s cheeky “Great Jeans” advertisement is stirring online controversy, with critics calling the campaign “tone-deaf” and fans hailing it as a bold takedown of “woke advertising.”

The American Eagle ‘Great Jeans’ ad, designed to promote a special edition of The Sydney Jean—with 100% of proceeds supporting domestic violence survivors via Crisis Text Line—features a now-viral moment in which Sydney Sweeney jokingly blames her body on “genes” while the camera lingers suggestively. She then quips, “Hey! Eyes up here,” before laughing.

For some, it was an empowering display of confidence. For others, it was a troubling mismatch between message and delivery. “As someone who’s used this charity’s services, this is so disgustingly tone deaf,” wrote one user on X. Another posted, “This ad is about boobs, not bravery.”



Is It Empowering or Exploitative?

The American Eagle ad backlash largely stems from the juxtaposition of sexualised humour with the serious cause it’s meant to support. Critics argue the campaign’s provocative tone undermines the mission of supporting domestic violence victims—especially in an era where marketing accountability is under scrutiny.

However, defenders of the actress say the criticism is overblown. “Woke advertising is dead. Sydney Sweeney killed it,” one X user declared. Another wrote, “Let the girl win. She’s raising money and looking amazing doing it.”

The campaign may be controversial, but it has undeniably captured public attention—and that’s translating to real-world results.

American Eagle Stock Surges Amid Viral Buzz

Since the Sydney Sweeney campaign’s launch, American Eagle’s stock surged over 10%, offering a rare moment of optimism for the embattled retailer. Analysts speculate that the brand could now ride the wave of “meme stock” momentum, driven more by social virality than traditional financial metrics.

Executives at American Eagle are reportedly calling Sweeney “the biggest get in our brand’s history,” a sign of how heavily they’re banking on her star power to revive relevance with Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

 

A Shift in Strategy: Betting Big on One Star

The campaign also marks a strategic shift for American Eagle, which traditionally cast multiple influencers per season. Instead, they’ve gone all-in on Sydney, signaling a bold new era of personality-driven fashion branding.

Company president Jennifer Foyle summed it up, “With Sydney Sweeney front and centre, she brings the allure. We add the flawless wardrobe and a little mischief.”

Whether you see it as a genius marketing move or a misfire, one thing is clear—Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘Great Jeans’ campaign is dominating the cultural conversation. In an age where outrage fuels engagement and virality often trumps intent, American Eagle may have found its most powerful ad in controversy.


