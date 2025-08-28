Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making

E! News

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making

Sound Plunge
Published on

French Montana, 40, is officially off the market — and it’s not just any engagement. The rapper, best known for hits like “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist,” has confirmed that he is set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, 31. The couple got engaged this past June, a representative for Montana confirmed to TMZ, after being spotted together at glamorous international events for more than six months.

The announcement comes shortly after French Montana’s Paris Fashion Week runway debut, where he modeled for 3.Paradis’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Sources say the princess was right by his side during the milestone moment.



French Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch) and Princess Sheikha Mahra were first linked in late 2024, when she gave him a personal tour of Dubai. Since then, their romance has played out across three continents — from holding hands in Paris, to romantic dinners in Dubai and Morocco, and even camelback adventures in the desert.

While an official wedding date hasn’t been revealed, insiders say both families are “excited and supportive” of the match.

The Princess’s Past and Royal Ties

Princess Sheikha Mahra, a well-known Dubai royal and social figure, finalized her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in mid-2024. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she publicly declared the split: “I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you.”

She and Sheikh Mana share a one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public.

French Montana with Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

French Montana with Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

French Montana’s High-Profile Love Life

Montana’s engagement comes nearly a decade after his romance with Khloé Kardashian in 2014. He was later linked to rapper Iggy Azalea and other stars. Known for living a lavish lifestyle, French Montana’s royal engagement is a new chapter — one that blends hip-hop culture with Middle Eastern royalty.

The rapper recently released “Pack U Up” with Cash Cobain and continues to balance music, business ventures, and his personal life as he enters this next stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana)

Khloé Kardashian’s Own Journey

Meanwhile, ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian has been focusing on wellness. The Good American founder revealed she underwent a Muse stem cell treatment during a family trip to Mexico with Kim Kardashian. Sharing the experience with her 301 million Instagram followers, Khloé called the anti-aging and recovery benefits “next level.”

A Royal Wedding Ahead?

The French Montana–Sheikha Mahra engagement has sparked intense curiosity worldwide. A potential royal-hip-hop wedding would be a first of its kind, blending celebrity glamour with one of Dubai’s most powerful families.

Until then, fans are watching closely to see how this unlikely but dazzling love story unfolds.

  • French Montana with Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
  • French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making
  • French Montana with Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
  • French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry Aceh Shariah Law

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry
By August 28, 2025
French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making
By August 28, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
By August 28, 2025
Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk
By August 28, 2025
Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere

Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere Lisa Rideout

Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage
By August 28, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages CloudSEK Report

Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages
By August 27, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience? Online gambling iGaming online games Irishluck.ie

iGaming

How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience?
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
To Top
Loading...