French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making

French Montana, 40, is officially off the market — and it’s not just any engagement. The rapper, best known for hits like “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist,” has confirmed that he is set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, 31. The couple got engaged this past June, a representative for Montana confirmed to TMZ, after being spotted together at glamorous international events for more than six months.

The announcement comes shortly after French Montana’s Paris Fashion Week runway debut, where he modeled for 3.Paradis’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Sources say the princess was right by his side during the milestone moment.







French Montana (real name Karim Kharbouch) and Princess Sheikha Mahra were first linked in late 2024, when she gave him a personal tour of Dubai. Since then, their romance has played out across three continents — from holding hands in Paris, to romantic dinners in Dubai and Morocco, and even camelback adventures in the desert.

While an official wedding date hasn’t been revealed, insiders say both families are “excited and supportive” of the match.

The Princess’s Past and Royal Ties

Princess Sheikha Mahra, a well-known Dubai royal and social figure, finalized her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in mid-2024. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she publicly declared the split: “I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you.”

She and Sheikh Mana share a one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public.

French Montana’s High-Profile Love Life

Montana’s engagement comes nearly a decade after his romance with Khloé Kardashian in 2014. He was later linked to rapper Iggy Azalea and other stars. Known for living a lavish lifestyle, French Montana’s royal engagement is a new chapter — one that blends hip-hop culture with Middle Eastern royalty.

The rapper recently released “Pack U Up” with Cash Cobain and continues to balance music, business ventures, and his personal life as he enters this next stage.

Khloé Kardashian’s Own Journey

Meanwhile, ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian has been focusing on wellness. The Good American founder revealed she underwent a Muse stem cell treatment during a family trip to Mexico with Kim Kardashian. Sharing the experience with her 301 million Instagram followers, Khloé called the anti-aging and recovery benefits “next level.”

A Royal Wedding Ahead?

The French Montana–Sheikha Mahra engagement has sparked intense curiosity worldwide. A potential royal-hip-hop wedding would be a first of its kind, blending celebrity glamour with one of Dubai’s most powerful families.

Until then, fans are watching closely to see how this unlikely but dazzling love story unfolds.