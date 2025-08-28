Drake Acknowledges Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside Copenhagen Hotel Amid European Tour

Drake’s European tour with PartyNextDoor is making headlines for more than just music. While staying at a hotel in Copenhagen, the rapper was greeted by a crowd of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside. In viral clips circulating across social media, Drake is seen stepping onto his balcony, waving at the demonstrators, and even forming a heart shape with his hands before returning inside.

The moment has since ignited debate online. Some fans praised the rapper for showing solidarity. “It’s funny how Kendrick is the supposed revolutionary rapper yet has never so much as acknowledged Palestine or Sudan,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Others, however, argued the gesture was being over-interpreted, suggesting that Drake simply acknowledged the crowd without taking a clear political stance.







Drake’s History With the Palestine Issue

This isn’t the first time Drake’s name has been linked with Palestine. In 2023, he signed an open letter addressed to then-President Joe Biden, urging the U.S. government to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. The statement read:

“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine. We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the U.S. Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

Other signatories included Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Monét, Macklemore, Kehlani, Killer Mike, Jordan Peele, Aminé, Belly, Kaytranada, and Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib.

The Copenhagen moment adds fresh context to that earlier statement, leaving fans and critics debating whether Drake’s actions signal continued quiet support or simply a neutral acknowledgment of demonstrators.

Drake stepped onto his hotel balcony in Copenhagen to show support for a Free Palestine demonstration outside. pic.twitter.com/qtKCU8zh5g — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 27, 2025

Balancing Music and Headlines

Beyond politics, Drake remains focused on his music. He’s currently on the Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor, supporting their joint album Some Sexy Songs 4 U. The run is set to wrap up in September, just as anticipation builds for his upcoming solo project, Iceman.

So far, Drake has released two singles from the album — “What Did I Miss?” on July 5 and “Which One” featuring Central Cee on July 25. While he has yet to confirm an official release date, insiders — including friend Johnny Manziel — have hinted that Iceman could arrive this fall.