Blake Lively Scores Major Legal Win as Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit

In a dramatic turn of events, Blake Lively has emerged victorious in a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, as a federal judge in New York dismissed Baldoni’s explosive $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Monday.

The heated legal feud, which began in 2024, sent shockwaves through Hollywood, pitting Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane against Justin Baldoni and his production company, the Wayfarer Parties. The case also included a defamation claim against The New York Times, accusing the publication of favouring Blake Lively’s narrative in a widely circulated investigative report.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman decisively rejected the lawsuit, ruling that the claims did not meet the legal standards. In his decision, Judge Liman wrote, “The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened. The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”







Justin Baldoni’s countersuit alleged defamation, emotional distress, and reputational damage, claiming he was targeted in a “media smear campaign.” However, the court found no legal basis for his claims, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the entire filing.

Blake Lively’s legal team, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, wasted no time responding to the judge’s decision, declaring it a “total victory and complete vindication” for Blake Lively and the others named in the suit. “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” they said in a statement. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni and the other Wayfarer Parties.”

While Judge Liman allowed Justin Baldoni until June 23 to refile some of his claims, legal experts say the bar has now been set high for the actor-turned-producer to proceed with any further litigation. Sources close to the matter suggest that the legal strategy now may pivot toward minimising reputational fallout rather than escalating the feud.

This decision comes at a pivotal time for both actors, who had co-starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel “It Ends With Us,” a production that has since been overshadowed by tabloid headlines and courtroom drama.

The dismissal represents a significant legal and public relations victory for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, reaffirming their stance that the lawsuit was retaliatory and without merit.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Blake Lively has turned the page on a chapter that many in the industry viewed as a smear campaign masquerading as a courtroom showdown.