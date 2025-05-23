Connect with us

Taylor Swift Subpoena Dropped in Justin Baldoni–Blake Lively Legal Feud

E! News

Taylor Swift has officially been removed from the explosive legal drama between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, after lawyers representing Baldoni abruptly withdrew a subpoena targeting the global superstar and her legal team. The subpoena, described by Swift’s lawyers as an “unwarranted fishing expedition,” sought private communications between Swift’s and Lively’s legal teams. Now, with Swift’s name off the legal docket, her team and fans alike are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Legal Showdown: Baldoni vs. Lively (and Reynolds)

A bitter dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is at the heart of the courtroom clash. Baldoni has accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of conspiring to destroy his career with false sexual harassment claims. In response, Lively filed a counter-lawsuit accusing Baldoni of retaliatory harassment and launching a whisper campaign to damage her reputation.

Caught in the legal crossfire? Taylor Swift.



According to court filings, Baldoni’s legal team cited Swift as a “megacelebrity friend” allegedly involved in a creative dispute on set. However, Swift’s representatives blasted the subpoena as irrelevant and misleading, noting that Swift never visited the set, wasn’t involved in production, and saw the film only after its public release.

Why Taylor Swift Was Subpoenaed in the First Place

The subpoena, issued on May 8, aimed to uncover alleged communications in which Blake Lively’s legal team supposedly threatened Taylor Swift to post a supportive statement, or risk having ten years of personal text messages leaked. The claim originated from a voicemail Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, says he received on Valentine’s Day from someone close to Taylor Swift.

According to Freedman, this anonymous contact alleged that Blake Lively pressured Taylor Swift to delete messages and that Taylor Swift’s counsel sent a letter documenting an alleged extortion attempt to Lively’s legal team.

Both Swift’s and Lively’s teams categorically denied the claims. Lively’s attorneys called the allegations “demonstrably false” and accused Baldoni’s side of creating a media circus to distract from the real issue — serious accusations of harassment and retaliation.

A Swift Exit From a Legal Nightmare

As legal pressure mounted, Baldoni’s team backed down. The subpoena was officially withdrawn, with Freedman citing that “information had been provided voluntarily,” making the legal demand unnecessary.

A spokesperson for Lively took a final swipe, stating:

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one… At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

Taylor Swift’s spokesperson called the subpoena nothing more than “tabloid clickbait.” Federal Judge Lewis Liman previously struck the subpoena-related claims from the record, even threatening sanctions against Baldoni’s legal team for further missteps.

With Taylor Swift cleared from the chaos, the courtroom spotlight returns to Baldoni and Lively, where the honest legal reckoning awaits.


May 24, 2025
