Blake Lively Prepares for Key Deposition in Explosive Justin Baldoni Lawsuit as Taylor Swift Messages Enter the Fray

In a legal drama that has captivated Hollywood and shocked fans worldwide, Blake Lively is scheduled to be deposed next week in her high-profile lawsuit against actor-producer Justin Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios. The deposition, scheduled for Thursday in New York, marks a significant turning point in a case that has grown more complex — and more public — with each passing month.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Blake Lively in December 2024, accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a targeted smear campaign during the production of the film It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit for defamation, which was dismissed last month. However, tensions have only escalated.



Taylor Swift’s Private Messages Now Admissible

In a dramatic twist, a federal judge recently ruled that private messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift must be turned over as part of the legal discovery process. Despite Blake Lively’s legal team fighting to block the release of these messages, the court determined they could be relevant to Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims, particularly any discussions about the work environment on the film set.

According to court filings, Taylor Swift was reportedly present at a 2023 meeting where script rewrites were discussed at Blake Lively’s New York home. Also present were Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni — a meeting Baldoni’s team claimed turned confrontational. He later referred to Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as Lively’s “dragons,” allegedly brought in to pressure him on creative decisions. Swift’s team has denied any involvement in the production, calling the allegations “tabloid clickbait.”

 

Lively’s Legal Stand: “I’ve Been Ready”

Sources close to Blake Lively confirm she is fully prepared for the deposition and remains firm in her version of events. While her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is not expected to attend, insiders say Lively views this as a critical opportunity to clarify the facts before the case heads to trial in March 2026.

A spokesperson for Blake Lively noted, “Blake has produced far more documents in this case than Mr. Baldoni and continues to cooperate with transparency. She has nothing to hide.”

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s team has not commented on the deposition or the recent decision about the Taylor Swift messages. But the legal strategy to introduce Swift’s communications has drawn criticism, with Lively’s camp accusing Baldoni of using Swift’s name to stir media attention and deflect from the harassment allegations.

Hollywood’s Most Explosive Legal Showdown

With Taylor Swift’s messages in play, Blake Lively under oath, and the trial looming, this case is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched celebrity legal battles in recent memory. Beyond the courtroom drama, the case raises critical questions about power dynamics, workplace safety, and the role of celebrity influence in shaping legal narratives.


