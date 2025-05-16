OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain’s Quest for a Possible Collaboration with Drake

Connect with us

Sophie Rain, one of OnlyFans’ most successful and viral content creators, has revealed that she’s been “in contact” with none other than global rap superstar Drake, raising speculation about a potential collaboration.

In a candid street interview with The Hollywood Fix in Miami earlier this week, the 20-year-old Sophie Rain shared that she had recently spoken to Drake, describing the interaction as a step toward what she called her “dream” collaboration. When asked whether fans could expect a music video appearance or a more formal creative project, Sophie Rain responded enthusiastically: “I hope so. That’s the dream. That’s the goal.”

Sophie Rain shot to fame after publicly disclosing that she had earned an astonishing $43 million in her first year on OnlyFans. Since then, her total earnings have reportedly surged past $72 million, placing her among the platform’s highest-grossing creators. In December, she revealed that her top subscriber had spent over $4.7 million in just 11 months — a level of fan engagement that has further propelled her into the spotlight.

Despite her fame and fortune, Sophie Rain says she tries to maintain professional relationships with rappers and other celebrities, although not all interactions are smooth. “I try to keep it cool,” she said, before noting that sometimes rappers “start acting weird” and imply unwanted romantic or sexual advances.

Though Sophie Rain admits to having a celebrity crush on Drake, she confessed that her ultimate heartthrob is Bruno MarsStill, a collaboration with the Canadian rapper, known for hits like “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” and “One Dance”, — would be a career highlight. Rain’s casual announcement has sparked a flurry of online speculation about what such a partnership might look like, especially given Drake’s history of integrating high-profile women into his visuals and branding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin)

Sophie Rain’s financial success is also making headlines beyond the entertainment world. She recently purchased a $2.7 million home in Florida, paid entirely in cash. Her earnings mirror those of other top-tier creators like Bhad Bhabie, who claimed to have grossed over $71 million on the platform, and Corinna Kopf, who recently announced her retirement from OnlyFans after earning $67 million in three years.

As social media influencers and adult content creators continue to bridge the gap between digital fame and mainstream entertainment, Rain’s potential crossover into music videos — or even music — could represent a new era of hybrid celebrity branding.

For now, Sophie Rain fans will have to wait and watch whether her “dream” of working with Drake comes to life. But if her earnings and influence are any indication, she’s not just dreaming big — she’s making it happen.


