Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Dating 27-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Hannah Palmer After $75M Divorce

Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly entered a new chapter of his personal life following his high-profile divorce from actress Isla Fisher. The 53-year-old Borat star was spotted dining with 27-year-old OnlyFans model and influencer Hannah Palmer, according to photos published by The Sun.

The pair were seen leaving a restaurant separately before both slipped into the same Cadillac Escalade limo. Hannah Palmer looked striking in a leopard-print mini dress paired with leather boots, while Sacha Baron Cohen kept things casual in a blue T-shirt, striped button-up, and flat cap.

“They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation,” an insider told the outlet. “Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”







From Divorce to Date Nights

The rumored romance comes just months after Cohen finalized his $75 million divorce from Isla Fisher, his partner of 14 years. The ex-couple, who share three children—Olive, 17, Elula, 15, and Montgomery, 10—announced their separation in April 2024, describing the split as amicable and respectful.

In a joint Instagram statement, the pair wrote that they were “proud of what we achieved together” and remain committed to co-parenting.

While Isla Fisher has kept a relatively low profile since, she was recently photographed at London Fashion Week with her mother, signaling she’s also focusing on a fresh start.

How They Met

Reports suggest Sacha Baron Cohen and Hannah Palmer first crossed paths in Ibiza at filmmaker Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday party last month. Hannah Palmer, a friend of Taika Waititi’s wife, pop star Rita Ora, was introduced to Cohen during the exclusive event, which included a small circle of celebrity guests.

“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful,” a source said. “Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch.”

Hannah Palmer later attended a Paris Hilton–hosted afterparty, though it remains unclear if Cohen joined her.

Who Is Hannah Palmer?

Palmer, a Los Angeles–based model, has built a massive following with over three million fans across Instagram and TikTok. She also runs a lucrative OnlyFans account, reportedly earning £4 million in its first year alone.

Known for her jet-setting lifestyle, Palmer has shared snapshots from glamorous locations including St. Tropez, Miami, and Ibiza. Her chic fashion choices and vibrant social media presence have cemented her as one of the most-followed rising models in the influencer space.

Cohen, best known for his outrageous characters Ali G, Borat, and Brüno, appears to be embracing life post-divorce with a lighter step. While neither he nor Palmer has commented publicly on their alleged relationship, the sighting has ignited speculation about a new Hollywood romance bridging a 26-year age gap.