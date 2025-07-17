Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Comedian, actor, and headline magnet Pete Davidson is stepping into a brand-new role: fatherhood. Confirmed on Tuesday that the Saturday Night Live alum is expecting his first child with model and actress Elsie Hewitt. According to sources close to the couple, Elsie Hewitt is due this winter, and the two have just started sharing the news with close friends and family. Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were first romantically linked in March 2025, and their relationship moved at lightning speed. By May, the couple had officially moved in together, signaling that things were getting serious fast. Now, just a few months later, they’re preparing to welcome a new addition to the family.







Since going public, fans have been treated to glimpses of their low-key romance—from cozy getaways in Scotland to attending Dave Navarro’s wedding as a couple. Elsie has also shared affectionate moments on social media, offering a softer, more grounded view of Pete Davidson, who’s long been known for his string of high-profile relationships.

From Kim to Cribs: Pete’s Romantic Evolution

Pete Davidson’s dating history reads like a who ‘s-who of Hollywood’s most glamorous women. His past girlfriends include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski. But with Elsie Hewitt, insiders say, things feel different.

“She brings out a grounded side of him,” one source said. “He’s calmer, happier, and focused.”

Elsie Hewitt, known for her modeling work and roles in indie films, is often described as down-to-earth despite her glamorous background. With over 1 million Instagram followers, she’s no stranger to the spotlight—but unlike Pete’s past flames, she’s kept their romance refreshingly real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsie (@elsie)

The Internet Reacts: “From Pete Davidson to Papa Davidson”

News of Pete Davidson’s impending fatherhood lit up social media, with fans sharing a mix of surprise, joy, and the usual memes. Yet behind the humor lies genuine excitement from fans and followers who’ve watched Pete evolve from a late-night comedy star to a leading man in love—and now, a soon-to-be father.

With a baby on the way, a steady relationship, and new projects in the works, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are embracing the next chapter with open arms—and likely a few dad jokes.