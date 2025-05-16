Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, with Marla Maples, announced the birth of her first child on Thursday. In an Instagram post shared with her nearly 2 million followers, the 31-year-old revealed that she and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, had welcomed a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” Tiffany Trump wrote in the caption, accompanied by a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025.”

The couple’s new arrival marks the 11th grandchild for President Trump and the first for Marla Maples, who was married to the former president from 1993 until their divorce in 1999. Tiffany is Trump’s only child with Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos, 27, wed in an elegant ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, in November 2022. Michael Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria, is a business executive and heir to the Boulos Enterprises fortune. Their wedding brought together family and political figures just days before the former president announced his 2024 re-election campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

President Trump first announced his daughter Tiffany’s pregnancy during a campaign stop in October 2024, expressing joy over the growing Trump family. Tiffany Trump later confirmed the news herself in December, posting a sonogram with the caption, “Coming 2025.”

With the birth of Alexander, the Trump family continues to expand amid Donald Trump’s ongoing political activity. Tiffany’s older siblings—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump—have each started families of their own. The former president frequently appears alongside his grandchildren during public appearances and on social media. His youngest son, Barron Trump, recently turned 19 and graduated from high school earlier this year.

Alexander’s birth also marks a special milestone for Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples. The former actress and TV personality, who remains close to her daughter, has expressed excitement about becoming a grandmother for the first time. Maples has largely stayed out of the political spotlight but remains active in wellness and motivational speaking circles.

The birth of Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany’s son comes at a busy time for the Trump family. With Donald Trump currently campaigning for a return to the White House in the 2024 election cycle, the Trumps’ personal and political lives continue to intersect in the national spotlight. Still, the arrival of baby Alexander offers a moment of celebration and joy for a family often associated with controversy and headlines.

Tiffany, who graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020, has kept a relatively low profile in comparison to her siblings but remains active on social media and occasionally appears at family events and campaign rallies.

As the newest member of one of America’s most famous families, Alexander Trump Boulos has already made headlines—and he’s only just arrived.