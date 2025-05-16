Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos

Donald Trump daughter Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos

E! News

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, with Marla Maples, announced the birth of her first child on Thursday. In an Instagram post shared with her nearly 2 million followers, the 31-year-old revealed that she and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, had welcomed a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” Tiffany Trump wrote in the caption, accompanied by a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025.”

The couple’s new arrival marks the 11th grandchild for President Trump and the first for Marla Maples, who was married to the former president from 1993 until their divorce in 1999. Tiffany is Trump’s only child with Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos, 27, wed in an elegant ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, in November 2022. Michael  Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria, is a business executive and heir to the Boulos Enterprises fortune. Their wedding brought together family and political figures just days before the former president announced his 2024 re-election campaign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

President Trump first announced his daughter Tiffany’s pregnancy during a campaign stop in October 2024, expressing joy over the growing Trump family. Tiffany Trump later confirmed the news herself in December, posting a sonogram with the caption, “Coming 2025.”

With the birth of Alexander, the Trump family continues to expand amid Donald Trump’s ongoing political activity. Tiffany’s older siblings—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump—have each started families of their own. The former president frequently appears alongside his grandchildren during public appearances and on social media. His youngest son, Barron Trump, recently turned 19 and graduated from high school earlier this year.

Alexander’s birth also marks a special milestone for Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples. The former actress and TV personality, who remains close to her daughter, has expressed excitement about becoming a grandmother for the first time. Maples has largely stayed out of the political spotlight but remains active in wellness and motivational speaking circles.

The birth of Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany’s son comes at a busy time for the Trump family. With Donald Trump currently campaigning for a return to the White House in the 2024 election cycle, the Trumps’ personal and political lives continue to intersect in the national spotlight. Still, the arrival of baby Alexander offers a moment of celebration and joy for a family often associated with controversy and headlines.

Tiffany, who graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020, has kept a relatively low profile in comparison to her siblings but remains active on social media and occasionally appears at family events and campaign rallies.

As the newest member of one of America’s most famous families, Alexander Trump Boulos has already made headlines—and he’s only just arrived.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Donald Trump daughter Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Welcome Their First Child, Alexander Trump Boulos
By May 17, 2025
OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain's Quest for a Possible Collaboration with Drake

OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain’s Quest for a Possible Collaboration with Drake
By May 16, 2025
Explosion at Chemical Plant Near Seville Prompts Health Warnings for Thousands

Explosion at Chemical Plant Near Seville Prompts Health Warnings for Thousands
By May 15, 2025
‘John Rambo’ Origin Movie Set to Ignite Cannes Market: Millennium Media Launches Prequel to Iconic Franchise

‘John Rambo’ Origin Movie Set to Ignite Cannes Market: Millennium Media Launches Prequel to Iconic Franchise
By May 17, 2025
Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller Join James Gray’s Crime Thriller Paper Tiger

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller Join James Gray’s Crime Thriller Paper Tiger
By May 17, 2025
Amazon MGM Studio Snaps Up Global Rights to Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper 2 in $50M+ Deal Cannes Market Miramax David Ayer

Amazon MGM Snaps Up Global Rights to Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper 2 in $50M+ Deal
By May 17, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch

iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch
By May 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

Autism

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
To Top
Loading...