Drake Calls for Tory Lanez’s Release After Brutal Prison Stabbing

Drake is rallying support for fellow Toronto rapper Tory Lanez following a violent prison stabbing that left Lanez hospitalised with serious injuries. On Friday (May 16), Drake took to his Instagram Story to post a message of solidarity: “@torylanez come home soon,” alongside a link to a Change.org petition calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The incident occurred after a party in the Hollywood Hills and has remained one of the most controversial episodes in recent hip-hop history.

Tory Lanez’s condition became a national headline again earlier this week after he had been stabbed multiple times in the prison yard at California Correctional Institution. According to a statement released via Tory Lanez’s Instagram Story, he sustained 14 stab wounds — seven to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head, and one to the side of his face. The statement also revealed that both of his lungs had collapsed and that he was initially placed on a breathing apparatus. As of Friday, he is reportedly breathing independently and is in stable condition.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the statement read. “He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”

Drake’s public show of support marks the latest in a series of gestures backing Lanez since his incarceration. During a livestream event in December 2024 titled “Drizzmas Giveaway” with influencer Adin Ross, Drake raised a shot glass in Tory Lanez’s honour, saying, “3 up T, man. 3 up T. I know they don’t want to hear me say that. 3 up T.” A similar message, “3 u,” had appeared on his Instagram 10 months earlier.

The two artists had a history of tension but reconciled in 2017, when Drake posted a photo of them together on Instagram and later brought Tory Lanez out during that year’s OVO Fest to perform the hit “Controlla.” Since then, their relationship has appeared friendly and supportive.

Drake’s endorsement of the Change.org petition is likely to increase the visibility of the campaign for Lanez’s pardon. The petition argues that Lanez’s conviction was unjust and that he deserves clemency, though it faces a high bar for success. California Governor Gavin Newsom has not commented on the matter.

Lanez’s stabbing adds another tragic chapter to a saga that has gripped hip-hop for years, raising questions about prison safety and justice system disparities. For now, the rapper’s supporters—Drake chief among them—hope the recovery is swift and clemency is still possible.

As Lanez continues to heal, the hip-hop community remains divided over his legacy and legal fate. But Drake’s message was clear: Tory Lanez still has allies—and a powerful one at that.


