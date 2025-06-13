Connect with us

Iran Threatens "End of the Story" Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Kill Top Military Leaders, Hit Nuclear Sites

Among those killed in the attacks were General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards; General Gholamali Rashid; nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi; and Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of the Atomic Energy Organization.
The Middle East is on high alert as Iran vows “severe punishment” in response to a wave of Israeli strikes that devastated multiple nuclear sites and killed some of its most senior military officials. With over 100 Iranian drones reportedly launched toward Israel, Tehran has promised that the “end of this story will be written by Iran’s hand.”

The Israeli strikes on Iran represent the most serious assault on Iran’s territory since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the fallout could tip the region into a wider conflict. Among those killed in the attacks were General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards; General Gholamali Rashid; nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi; and Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of the Atomic Energy Organization.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused Israel of “terrorism” and targeting civilian areas. “This is not just war—it is an open declaration of chaos,” read a statement from Tehran, which claimed women and children were among the casualties. The leadership has hinted at both military retaliation and intensified diplomatic maneuvering, as it now positions itself as the aggrieved party in a global arena.



In a dramatic escalation, more than 100 Iranian drones were launched, crossing Iraqi and Jordanian airspace. Jordan confirmed its air defenses intercepted multiple drones to prevent them from landing on its territory. Israel claims most were intercepted before they could reach urban targets.

The Iranian government’s fiery response emphasized its right to nuclear enrichment, warning that the attacks may force a reconsideration of its previous restraint. “The world now better understands Iran’s insistence on the right to enrichment, nuclear technology and missile power,” the statement said, indirectly signaling that Tehran might now pursue a nuclear bomb — a move it has previously denied interest in.

This comes as diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran were gaining cautious momentum. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had been preparing for talks in Oman with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. These talks, the first in which both sides had submitted written proposals, were supposed to discuss monitored uranium enrichment. Now, they appear all but derailed.

 

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Statements on X

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Statements on X

Despite U.S. denials of involvement, Iranian officials have accused Washington of complicity, citing the Israeli Air Force’s dependency on American support and intelligence. “Starting a war with Iran is playing with the lion’s tail,” warned Iranian media, suggesting retaliation could involve U.S. assets in the region.

While Iran’s air defences remain weakened after previous Israeli strikes, senior leaders of the Revolutionary Guards have now been killed. The regime is signalling defiance and preparing its proxies for an asymmetric response. Its regional alliances, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, may serve as channels for reprisals, though Gulf states are unlikely to support any direct military escalation.

As the situation escalates, one thing is clear: the shadow war between Israel and Iran is no longer in the shadows. The risk of a broader Middle Eastern conflict has never felt more imminent.


Iran Threatens "End of the Story" Retaliation After Israeli Strikes Kill Top Military Leaders, Hit Nuclear Sites
June 13, 2025
