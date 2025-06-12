Connect with us

Israel Prepares for Possible Iran Strike as U.S. Evacuates Personnel, Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Tensions in the Middle East have surged to critical levels as multiple reports confirm Israel is prepared to launch a military strike against Iran, potentially within days, targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities. The dramatic escalation unfolds just as the United States and Iran are set to resume high-stakes nuclear negotiations in Oman this Sunday. And also the advisory for the US personnel evacuation. Also, the Israel-Iran war will be the biggest failure and only prove that the US under Donald Trump was a sitting duck and got played by the hands of Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to NBC and CBS News, citing unnamed officials, Israel may act unilaterally, launching the long-threatened operation without U.S. military support. The reports suggest that Israel fears an American diplomatic compromise may allow Iran to retain its uranium enrichment capabilities — a red line for Israeli defense leadership.



In response to the rising threat level, the U.S. State Department and Pentagon authorized the evacuation of non-essential personnel from parts of the Middle East. The decision was driven by concerns that Iran may retaliate against American targets in Iraq or the Gulf if an Israeli strike materializes.

Trump Fires National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Over Secret Talks with Netanyahu on Iran

A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran had received an alert from a “friendly” regional power about the possibility of an imminent attack. The official accused Washington and Tel Aviv of using military pressure to force Iran to concede its nuclear rights, but vowed Tehran would not back down.

The Nuclear Standoff

The diplomatic impasse centers on Iran’s insistence on low-level uranium enrichment, which the U.S. seeks to halt in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. While Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, its enrichment levels have surpassed what is needed for civilian energy, raising alarms globally.

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday, said he was “less confident than ever” about the success of upcoming talks. He reiterated, “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

A Region on Edge

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Tehran would retaliate by striking U.S. bases across the Middle East in the event of an Israeli assault. A military source also revealed Iran has hundreds of ballistic missiles primed for launch against Israel, part of a rapid counterstrike strategy.

In October 2024, Iran launched a major missile attack on Israel, most of which was neutralized by Israeli defenses and U.S.-led regional cooperation. Israel responded with targeted strikes that damaged key Iranian air defense assets — a vulnerability some analysts believe Israel may now seek to exploit before Tehran rebuilds.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations center issued a regional alert to shipping vessels, warning of potential military escalation and disruptions to maritime traffic.

What’s Next?

While Oman prepares to host the sixth round of nuclear talks, the possibility of war looms large. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to meet Sunday, though optimism is fading.

“This is about making sure Iran respects the president’s red lines,” said Middle East security expert Michael Knights. “Evacuating U.S. personnel sends a message: America may not stop Israel this time.”

As the clock ticks down, the world watches — waiting to see whether diplomacy can defuse the fuse already lit in the heart of the Middle East while the US evacuation is underway.


Loading...