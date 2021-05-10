‘Eagerly waiting to be banned’: Kangana Ranaut after Instagram pulls down her ‘small time flu’ post

A day after Instagram pulled down her post in which she called Covid-19 ” a small time flu”, actor Kangana Ranaut said, she is ‘eagerly waiting’ to be banned by photo-sharing platform and that it would be a ‘badge of honor’ for her. The 34-year-actor said she will remember herself as one who dared to ask questions and ‘made them uncomfortable’.









Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana wrote, “On Instagram everybody is a victim of capitalism an entire generation of youth eaten up by the termite of capitalism and consumerism their indifference and disdain for the nation and its crisis is appalling, lack of human values empathy and nationalism makes them ugly shallow and useless…. this platform never appealed to me and I am eagerly waiting to be banned here , it will be a badge of honour.”

“When I look back I will remember I did not fit in I made them uncomfortable I asked questions and pushed them to go beyond buying and selling when you look back what will you see yourself as? Meek obedient sheep in a herd waiting to exploit or get exploited?” she added.

Announcing her COVID diagnosis, Kangana had called the virus a small time flu. The Insta post created a social media outrage with many decrying the actor for her “insensitive” remarks. Subsequently, the post was pulled down by the photo-sharing app. “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in the now deleted post.

Last week, the actor’s account was permanently suspended after she posted a series of controversial tweets related to the violence that ensued following results of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred this action, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his “virat roop” or destructive side from “early 2000s”. She was purportedly referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Kangana was reacting.

The social media platform cited repeated violation of its policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior” as the prime reason for the termination of her account.